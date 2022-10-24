ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 7

LastCaress
4d ago

Good job officers ...and soon we shall get the cry babies crying about the police doing their job

Reply(2)
8
SAYIT
4d ago

Daily purge report. Taking out the trash. At least they stopped him from killing her.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
q95fm.net

Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring

A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy