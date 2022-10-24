Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Serenity Funeral Home Veterans Day Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore is hosting a special Veterans Day event. The event will feature Patriotic music by Theodore High School Marching Band, Remarks by Tom Claxton from the Scuttlebutt Network – A Voice For Veterans by Veterans, Keynote Speaker Retired U.S. Navy Commander Glen King, Military Memorabilia from the Doug Mansfield’s G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs and more. The event is presented along with American Legion Post 250. There will be food and refreshments.
WALA-TV FOX10
The 38th Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 38th annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival is the oldest festival of its kind in the U.S. It runs November 3-13, 2022. Taking place in 22 venues from Silverhill, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL, across Perdido Key and into downtown Pensacola over the ten nights and eleven days. Headquarters (and birthplace) for the festival is the World-Famous Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, but venues include restaurants (Lulu’s, Sunset Cork Room, The Point, Tacky Jack’s) an art gallery (Coastal Arts Center/Orange Beach. Thurs Nov 10 @ 7pm), a church featuring a bluegrass gospel concert (St. Andrew by the Sea/Gulf Shores/Sun Nov 6 @ 3pm), and the Perdido Beach Resort – for example. Over 200 songwriters from all over the world (Belgium, Norway, Great Britain and more) will perform their original compositions and tell the stories behind how the songs came to be. Most in up close, intimate settings.
WALA-TV FOX10
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo this weekend. Boo at the Zoo presented by Exit Realty of Gulf Shores. Included with regular Zoo admission (Adults $22.95, Senior 62+/Military $19.95, Child 3-12, $14.95) Zoo Members and children 2 and under are free. Trick or...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Waterfront Rescue locations in need of donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano and Waterfront of Mobile Director Jim Langston joined us on Studio10 to talk about a great need right now for donations. The Waterfront locations are in dire need of canned food and cash donations to help feed the less fortunate...
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile. Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins. Lots of folks lined up early, ready...
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
Destin Log
16th annual Holiday Craft Show at community center is Nov. 18-19
The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be over 60 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wreaths, books, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 8 x 10 space, one 6-foot table, and two chairs ($10 extra for a corner booth or an extra table). Register early, as space is limited.
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
Here's where to have Thanksgiving dinner at the beach
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s not “tis the season” just yet be we’re closing in on it fast. If you’re enjoying the beach for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and don’t want to cook the feast here are some options for eating out or getting your turkey and fixings to go.
Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bell Fork Road
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release. ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about […]
Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
Okaloosa County Lionfish initiative featured in PBS documentary Ocean Invaders
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team with Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach is front and center for the new PBS documentary ‘Ocean Invaders.’ Okaloosa County’s tourism branch has a dedicated team working to control the invasive lionfish population. Tourism Director Jennifer Adams said team leader Alex Fogg has been at the forefront of this […]
WPMI
ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
Comments / 0