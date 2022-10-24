MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 38th annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival is the oldest festival of its kind in the U.S. It runs November 3-13, 2022. Taking place in 22 venues from Silverhill, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL, across Perdido Key and into downtown Pensacola over the ten nights and eleven days. Headquarters (and birthplace) for the festival is the World-Famous Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, but venues include restaurants (Lulu’s, Sunset Cork Room, The Point, Tacky Jack’s) an art gallery (Coastal Arts Center/Orange Beach. Thurs Nov 10 @ 7pm), a church featuring a bluegrass gospel concert (St. Andrew by the Sea/Gulf Shores/Sun Nov 6 @ 3pm), and the Perdido Beach Resort – for example. Over 200 songwriters from all over the world (Belgium, Norway, Great Britain and more) will perform their original compositions and tell the stories behind how the songs came to be. Most in up close, intimate settings.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO