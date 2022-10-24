OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home

A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City.

The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road.

After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen said the whole ordeal happened fast.

"I had the front door open because of the cool breeze," Owen said, "and within a minute or two you could hear a big whirlwind."

Owen also said she began to notice everything outside being tossed into a frenzy.

"The flagpole went whipping around, and then I could hear the roof go off," Owen said.

However, Owen said there was no damage to her home's interior.

"We had new roof put over the old roof, so luckily, there's no rain or anything coming in," Owen said. "We've been out here 27 years and it's always parted and never gotten us, it kind of did today."