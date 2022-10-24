ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Police investigating after boy shot on Metro Train

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while on a Green Line Metro train Friday morning. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard the train at Georgia Avenue-Petworth station around 8:40 a.m. The teen was found shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
WASHINGTON, DC
Citations to be handed out to fare evaders starting Nov. 1

WASHINGTON — A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro will begin on Nov. 1. Metro Transit Police will begin issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will be...
WASHINGTON, DC
Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised

WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Road Closures: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon returns in person

ARLINGTON, Va. — After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia. The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington, DC
