WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while on a Green Line Metro train Friday morning. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard the train at Georgia Avenue-Petworth station around 8:40 a.m. The teen was found shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO