Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
7 Fairfax Co. middle schoolers fell ill after reportedly ingesting Delta 8 THC gummies
WASHINGTON — Seven Liberty Middle School students in Fairfax County visited their school's clinic after reportedly feeling ill on Thursday. School officials believe they ingested Delta 8 THC gummies. A letter was sent home to families explaining the situation involving the seven students. The letter explained that the students...
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
County Executive nominates new health officer for Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated as Montgomery County's new Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to introduce Dr. Davis as the county's nominee during a weekly briefing on Wednesday. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Police investigating after boy shot on Metro Train
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while on a Green Line Metro train Friday morning. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard the train at Georgia Avenue-Petworth station around 8:40 a.m. The teen was found shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Maryland man accused of shooting windows of 77 cars with BB gun in Arlington, Virginia
A Maryland man is facing charges after damaging more than 70 cars across Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD). ACPD reports 23 cars were damaged and had smashed windows between Oct 20 and Oct 21. Another 54 cars had similar damage between Oct 25 and Oct 27.
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
Citations to be handed out to fare evaders starting Nov. 1
WASHINGTON — A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro will begin on Nov. 1. Metro Transit Police will begin issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will be...
Police warn of card skimmers after multiple found in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are warning residents of card skimmers after multiple devices were found in stores across the area last week and thousands of dollars in funds stolen this year. The police department found three skimming devices at convenience stores in the...
Police investigate Montgomery Co. hit-and-run, 19-year-old sent to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 19-year-old is now facing life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a hit-and-run in Montgomery County Sunday, according to police. The young man was riding his bike near Georgia Avenue around 11 p.m., when he was struck by what detectives believe to be a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised
WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Road Closures: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon returns in person
ARLINGTON, Va. — After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia. The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.
