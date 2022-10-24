Read full article on original website
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
Police: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at Illinois station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet
Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed
The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
wjol.com
Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club
New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally struck by freight train in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A person was fatally struck by a freight train in Joliet Wednesday morning, delaying trains on Metra’s Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines. Fire officials responded to a train overpass on Eastern Avenue near 90 E. Jefferson St. about 3:40 a.m., Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
Metra service suspended on 2 lines after train hits, kills pedestrian in Joliet
Metra said the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor lines are affected.
wjol.com
Metra Police Investigating after Two Freight Trains Strike Pedestrian in Joliet
Service on two Metra train lines have resumed following a pedestrian being hit by two freight trains. It was about 3:30 a.m. that a freight train was passing through the Joliet station at 90 E. Jefferson St. and struck a male. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis tells WJOL that it appears another freight train came through and hit the person again. The second train was stopped at a place that was blocking both the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor Metra trains. There was limited service from New Lenox on the Rock Island train line but the Heritage Corridor was not operational until about 8:30am.
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020. Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
