ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lenox, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet

Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed

The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club

New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person fatally struck by freight train in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A person was fatally struck by a freight train in Joliet Wednesday morning, delaying trains on Metra’s Heritage Corridor and Rock Island lines. Fire officials responded to a train overpass on Eastern Avenue near 90 E. Jefferson St. about 3:40 a.m., Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools

Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
BATAVIA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Metra Police Investigating after Two Freight Trains Strike Pedestrian in Joliet

Service on two Metra train lines have resumed following a pedestrian being hit by two freight trains. It was about 3:30 a.m. that a freight train was passing through the Joliet station at 90 E. Jefferson St. and struck a male. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis tells WJOL that it appears another freight train came through and hit the person again. The second train was stopped at a place that was blocking both the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor Metra trains. There was limited service from New Lenox on the Rock Island train line but the Heritage Corridor was not operational until about 8:30am.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home

LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy