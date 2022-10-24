A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO