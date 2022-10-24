ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation

Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shut down the Notch Road for several hours Tuesday and the driver was charged with cocaine possession. Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting tractor-trailer units on Route 108 in Cambridge just before 3:00 p.m. Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.
CAMBRIDGE, VT
informnny.com

Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
POTSDAM, NY
wamc.org

Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WCAX

Car crash closes parts of North Avenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
mychamplainvalley.com

19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End

A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
NECN

1 Person Dead After Mobile Home Fire in Colchester, Vt.

Someone has died after a fire broke out at a mobile home Tuesday night in Colchester, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Crews with multiple agencies responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park on Eight Street near Roosevelt Highway after getting a call just before 11 p.m., according to WPTZ.
COLCHESTER, VT
willistonobserver.com

Town Cobbler calls it a career

A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WILLISTON, VT
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
