FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
suncommunitynews.com
Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation
Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
Police said the couple began exchanging blows while driving in South Burlington
‘An Execution’: Authorities Say Teen Plotted Fatal Shooting on Luck Street
The 19-year-old man charged with fatally shooting Hussein Mubarak in July staged the killing, scouted the area near his victim’s Old North End apartment and tried to enlist friends to help him get away with it, according to court filings made public on Thursday. “This was an execution,” acting...
mynbc5.com
Hinesburg man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman with his truck
WILLISTON, Vt. — A Hinesburg man is behind bars after police say he tried to run a woman over with his truck in a parking lot. South Burlington Police said 42-year-old Rocky Racicot was driving with a woman on Tuesday near Williston Road and Kennedy Drive when the two got into a physical fight.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shut down the Notch Road for several hours Tuesday and the driver was charged with cocaine possession. Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting tractor-trailer units on Route 108 in Cambridge just before 3:00 p.m. Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
wamc.org
Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
WCAX
Car crash closes parts of North Avenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
mychamplainvalley.com
19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End
A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
mynbc5.com
Police still searching for Tupper Lake man reported missing last week
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — The Tupper Lake Police Department is still searching for a Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu has not been seen for several weeks. Beaulieu was last seen on Oct. 1 and last heard from on Oct....
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
Addison Independent
Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police
Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
NECN
1 Person Dead After Mobile Home Fire in Colchester, Vt.
Someone has died after a fire broke out at a mobile home Tuesday night in Colchester, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Crews with multiple agencies responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park on Eight Street near Roosevelt Highway after getting a call just before 11 p.m., according to WPTZ.
willistonobserver.com
Town Cobbler calls it a career
A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
