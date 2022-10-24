ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dangerous, fleeing felon released on bond

WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on parole who led Wyandotte police officers on a high- speed chase at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 21 through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit in a stolen car before crashing into a light pole near Campus Martius was released on personal bond. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which two people died. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 28, that 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man, 19, charged with murder of Lyft driver in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a Lyft driver in Oakland County. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned in 50th District Court on Tuesday on open murder charges. He is accused in the shooting death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe on Oct. 21. He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run

A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested

MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged

WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

