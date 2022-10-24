Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dangerous, fleeing felon released on bond
WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on parole who led Wyandotte police officers on a high- speed chase at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 21 through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit in a stolen car before crashing into a light pole near Campus Martius was released on personal bond. The...
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
Man allegedly fires 4 shots at fleeing woman after she pushes gun away during carjacking
DETROIT – A Detroit man allegedly fired four shots at a woman as she fled from him after he held a gun to her head in an attempted to carjack her earlier this month, authorities announced. That was the second of two alleged carjackings in 24 hours, according to...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which two people died. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 28, that 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
No shell casings found after driver of bullet-riddled SUV says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV said he was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
Michigan man, 19, charged with murder of Lyft driver in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a Lyft driver in Oakland County. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned in 50th District Court on Tuesday on open murder charges. He is accused in the shooting death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe on Oct. 21. He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run
A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested
MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
candgnews.com
‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged
WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified woman’s mummified remains found in abandoned Detroit home 9 years ago
DETROIT – A woman’s mummified remains were discovered in a vacant Detroit home nine years ago. Her remains were found on Oct. 28, 2013. She is believed to have been Black and between 30 to 50 years old. Officials estimate that she was 5′5′' tall. She...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2