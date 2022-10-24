Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
NBC Washington
The Halloween Scene: 20+ Scary Fun Things to Do This Weekend in the DC Area
Happy Halloweekend! We have plenty of treats and a few tricks up our sleeves for you. The silver lining of Halloween on Monday is that you have the whole weekend to flaunt your costume. Day or night, we’ve got you covered with “boo-sy” parties, classic horror plays and movies, plus...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Centre Daily
Co-workers spent years splitting Maryland lottery tickets. They finally won
The camaraderie among co-workers is a unique bond. For six Maryland employees, this bond revolves around the lottery. After years of playing together, the “Powerball Six” won $50,000 in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, according to an Oct. 26 news release from Maryland lottery officials. The “Powerball Six”...
NBC Washington
Teen Shot on Train at Petworth Metro Station After Apparent Altercation: Police
A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning on a Metro train in the District. The shooting happened on a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C. shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department said. Authorities said preliminarily it appears...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
One injured in Fairfax County shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
NBC Washington
Bus Driver Charged With DWI After Crash With Students Returning to DC From Field Trip
A contract bus driver from a charter company faces multiple counts of DWI with child endangerment after a crash in Virginia Thursday afternoon. The bus was taking students from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest back from a class trip to Cox Farms' pumpkin patch when the bus crashed with 44 kindergarten students on board. The charter company driver hit a rock, blew a tire and drove into a ditch.
NBC Washington
‘Speed Kills': Alexandria to Reduce Speed Limits For Safer Streets
Virginia drivers, prepare to hit the breaks. Leaders in Alexandria announced they will lower speed limits on several streets this fall as a way to make streets safer, and advocates say the move will save lives. Mike Doyle, with Alexandria Families for Safe Streets, said it’s news he’s been waiting...
NBC Washington
Repair Worker Accused of Hiding Camera in DC Apartment to Spy on Women
A Maryland man who does home repairs and remodeling hid a video camera inside the bathroom of a D.C. apartment where a mother and daughter live, authorities say. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eddy Giron installed a small camera in the bathroom of the apartment in Southwest D.C. near the Waterfront Metro station while he did remodeling work.
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
