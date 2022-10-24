ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police

Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Bus Driver Charged With DWI After Crash With Students Returning to DC From Field Trip

A contract bus driver from a charter company faces multiple counts of DWI with child endangerment after a crash in Virginia Thursday afternoon. The bus was taking students from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest back from a class trip to Cox Farms' pumpkin patch when the bus crashed with 44 kindergarten students on board. The charter company driver hit a rock, blew a tire and drove into a ditch.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Speed Kills': Alexandria to Reduce Speed Limits For Safer Streets

Virginia drivers, prepare to hit the breaks. Leaders in Alexandria announced they will lower speed limits on several streets this fall as a way to make streets safer, and advocates say the move will save lives. Mike Doyle, with Alexandria Families for Safe Streets, said it’s news he’s been waiting...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Repair Worker Accused of Hiding Camera in DC Apartment to Spy on Women

A Maryland man who does home repairs and remodeling hid a video camera inside the bathroom of a D.C. apartment where a mother and daughter live, authorities say. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eddy Giron installed a small camera in the bathroom of the apartment in Southwest D.C. near the Waterfront Metro station while he did remodeling work.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

