Powerball lottery cash prize up to $292.6 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has still not been claimed now standing at $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value.

No one has hit the powerball since August 3rd, that’s 33 drawings in a row without a winner. The seventh-largest Powerball jackpot was won earlier this year in January. The prize, $632.6 million, was split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $610 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022 $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

Ahead of the big drawing, 22News stopped by Buckeye Bros Smokeshop in Springfield Monday, where people are feeling optimistic about their chances of winning.

“I just had a guy in here, bought a hundred tickets. You know, you’re going to see a lot of play this week because people like the action,” said Owner David Glantz.

“I think I’m going to win. I’m going to buy a beach-house down in Connecticut,” said Joe Zucco of Springfield.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot? One in 292 million!

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The odds at a prize overall are 1 in 24.9, while your odds at the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.