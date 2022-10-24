ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearden, AR

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Downtown Camden’s upcoming Moonlight Shopping Madness

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses. Every purchase at a participating business will...
CAMDEN, AR
myarklamiss.com

CCAPS looking for winter items

COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Tickets on sale for dinner honoring historical Camden house museum

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Historical Society is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum. The house turned museum features original furnishings that were brought by steamboat up the Mississippi from New Orleans in 1863. The home was first occupied by Confederate General Sterling Price, then Union General Frederick Steele.
CAMDEN, AR
KOLR10 News

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) —  Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
CAMDEN, AR
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
EL DORADO, AR
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
myarklamiss.com

Local school earns National Blue Ribbon School award

EMERSON, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Emerson Elementary school has earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Next month, in November of 2022, Principal Jennifer Kyle and 4th-grade teacher, Presley Atkins, will travel to Washington D.C. to accept the award. Kyle...
EMERSON, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
EL DORADO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy