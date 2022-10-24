Read full article on original website
Downtown Camden’s upcoming Moonlight Shopping Madness
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses. Every purchase at a participating business will...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
Final evening market of the season for Camden’s First Friday Monthly Market
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in Camden, Arkansas is ending their 2022 season with one last market on November 4th, 2022. The market theme is “Feeling Frosty” as they kick off the holiday season. The market will be happening from 6 PM to...
Tickets on sale for dinner honoring historical Camden house museum
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Historical Society is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum. The house turned museum features original furnishings that were brought by steamboat up the Mississippi from New Orleans in 1863. The home was first occupied by Confederate General Sterling Price, then Union General Frederick Steele.
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to Wednesday wildfire in Jefferson County
Crews in Jefferson County are responding to reports of a wildfire Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man injured after he opens fire on Pine Bluff officers
A man was injured Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire with Pine Bluff officers on South Camden Road.
Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Arkansas State Police investigating Pine Bluff shooting tied to police arrest
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shoot-out involving Pine Bluff police officers.
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
Local school earns National Blue Ribbon School award
EMERSON, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Emerson Elementary school has earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Next month, in November of 2022, Principal Jennifer Kyle and 4th-grade teacher, Presley Atkins, will travel to Washington D.C. to accept the award. Kyle...
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
