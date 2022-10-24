ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth Ward Columbia councilman to step down next year

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer said Monday that he will not seek another term on the city council.

Pitzer said in a release that he thinks "the ward will be best served (by) fresh energy and fresh ideas." He was first elected to serve the Fifth Ward in 2017 and reelected in 2020. Pitzer's seat will appear on the ballot in April.

The Fifth Ward covers much of southwest Columbia and has traditionally been represented by more politically conservative council members. Pitzer, who has a reputation as a moderate and touts his commitment to careful use of city money, filled the seat after businesswoman Laura Nauser.

Pitzer ran without opposition in 2020.

“I ran for office because the city was facing significant questions about its financial position and
budgeting,” Pitzer said. “I leave with the city in its strongest-ever financial position and poised to make
continued meaningful investments in the public’s highest priorities.”

Tuesday is the first for candidates to file in the April city council election. In addition to Ward 5, the First Ward seat is also up for election.

Potential candidates can pick up petitions to get on the ballot now.

Pitzer, a financial analyst, said he had concerns about leaving with several first-time city council members and a city manager in his first full year but said he has faith in Mayor Barbara Buffaloe's leadership.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

