ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Ballot issues to know as early voting begins in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
KTAL News
KTAL News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpKdN_0ikcMQu500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans can now make their way to the polls as early voting begins Monday in Arkansas.

Before heading to the polls, it is important to know what issues are on the ballot.

Ballot issue 1 would give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Currently, the governor is the only official who can call a special session. The latest poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows that more than 44% of people polled were in support of this issue.

Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass $20 million

Ballot issue 2 is called the Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment. This would change the number of votes required for approval of initiated acts and constitutional amendments. It would increase the threshold from 50% to 60%. Numbers from the polls show a tie of 38.5% of people in support and against the issue.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones & Ricky Dale Harrington face off in Arkansas governor debate

Ballot issue 3 is the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. This measure would change the state constitution to prohibit state and local governments from interfering with religious exercise unless the government can show there’s a reason to do so. Only 36% of people polled were in support of it.

Ballot issue 4 focuses on marijuana laws in the state. It would allow anyone 21 or older to have and use up to an ounce of marijuana. About 50.5% of people polled showed support for this issue. Data shows that support for this issue is down from September’s polling.

Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana

The polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can also cast their vote on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting will run through Nov. 7. To find the closest polling location, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Arkansas.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones & Ricky Dale Harrington face off in Arkansas governor debate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The three candidates for Arkansas governor lined up under the broadcast stage lights Friday morning to make their case. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones outlined their positions in the one-hour debate at Arkansas PBS in Conway, often emphasizing jobs and education, while at times each candidate gently pointed out the flaws they perceived in their opponents’ platforms.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL News

The property tax deadline has arrived in Arkansas

ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The new deadline for property tax has arrived in Arkansas. Typically, the last date to pay without added penalty is October 15. However, since that date lands on a Saturday for 2022, the deadline has been pushed back to Monday, October 17, 2022. For most counties, residents can pay these tax bills […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
856
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy