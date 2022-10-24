Read full article on original website
Galesburg man arrested three times within four hours on Monday morning
A 29-year-old Galesburg man was arrested three times on Monday morning over the course of fewer than four hours. Galesburg Police were first called to the 200 block of South Academy Street around 6:15 Monday morning at the site of Quick Sams near the Knox College campus. The man was banging on the windows and doors of the business for unknown reasons and refused to leave. Officers placed him under arrest, took him to the Knox County Jail and he was charged with Criminal Trespassing. Less than two hours later, the man entered the Galesburg Public Safety Building and began making threats to employees stating he was going to “shoot the place up,” according to police reports. The man was placed under arrest again, taken to jail, and charged with Disorderly Conduct. Then just before 10:00 am on Monday, officers were called to the 500 block of Monmouth Boulevard where, during an argument, the man struck his 51-year-old uncle numerous times. The man was once again taken into custody, transported to the Knox County Jail, and charged with Domestic Battery.
Davenport arrest made in June homicide
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested by Davenport Police in connection with a June 2022 murder. On June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of an assault inside a residence. Upon arrival, responding officers located 58-year-old Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, police said.
Avon man wanted after stealing boots at Farm King
Galesburg Police last Thursday afternoon (October 20th) responded to Farm King for a report of retail theft that had just occurred. Officers upon arrival met with employees who said a white male subject was seen leaving the restroom and departing the store. A security alarm was triggered when the subject tried to leave, and employees asked the subject about the brand-new boots he was wearing. The subject, who was also in possession of a pair of wire snips, said the boots were purchased two weeks ago. Employees then went into the restroom and located the tags to the new boots as well as one of two security tags. Employees would later notify GPD that the old boots and shoe box were located. Employees were also able to record the man’s vehicle and license plate number which came back to a 26-year-old Avon man. Police reviewed security footage of the suspect entering the store with dark, older boots on and then departing wearing lighter-colored new boots. The male suspect has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing Retail Theft charges.
Two female GHS students arrested after attacking a third female student without warning
Galesburg Police responded to Galesburg High School yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when two female students attacked a third female student during lunch period. Officers viewed security video of the entire incident which showed a 15-year-old female student sitting on a sofa near the coffee shop. Another 15-year-old female student is seen sitting down next to her – and then without warning, the second female stands up and begins battering the first female. A 17-year-old female student is seated nearby then jumps in and assists the second female in battering the first female. The two girls did not stop attacking the first girl until staff intervened. The victim sustained an ankle injury, bruising to her face, and had chunks of her hair pulled out. She was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated, and released. It’s unclear what started the attack, but according to police reports, the 17-year-old female was involved in an altercation the day before with an unknown student. The two assailants were both arrested for Battery Causing Bodily Harm, received out-of-school suspensions, and their guardians were notified.
Burlington, Iowa woman arrested Saturday night in Galesburg after suspicious incident
Galesburg Police shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 22nd, responded to Walgreens in the 800 block of West Fremont Street for a suspicious person. An employee told police an unknown female with blue hair was in the parking lot asking people for a ride and getting into vehicles. An individual then came into the store with sealed mail that included a title for a Ford Focus and a title for a Chevrolet Cavalier that was found in the area the unknown woman was standing. The woman was located near Pizza Hut on Fremont Street and refused to stop for police, threw her drink at officers, and took off running. Officers were forced to deploy a taser to get the woman to comply. After she was detained she refused to identify herself. The unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Jail. Later, GPD contacted the male subject whose name was on the sealed mail of vehicle titles. The man identified the 21-year-old Burlington, Iowa woman and said she had been staying with him since he bonded her out of jail and was awaiting her court appearance in Iowa. The woman was charged with Retail Theft, Obstruction, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Galesburg man charged after spitting on bartender; causing a disturbance
Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business on South Cherry Street for a disturbance. Officers were called to the bar after the bartender reported a 42-year-old male subject spit on her. The employee did not want to press charges but just wanted the male subject to leave and return her property. Officers responded and made contact with the intoxicated man, who was seated at the bar at the time. Upon request, the man returned to the woman two cell phones from inside his pocket and began walking away as officers were attempting to question him. The man began yelling at officers and was also making threats to the bartender. He refused to identify himself. Police were able to detain the man, but he continually struggled with police all the way to a squad car. Officers were eventually able to positively identify the man and he was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting / Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in McDonough County
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m. a night patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped in the rural Adair area. Upon contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle the deputy observed several indicators of criminal activity and the Sheriff’s Office K9 responded to the scene. After a positive K9 alert on the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Deputies located packaged Methamphetamine, loaded Methamphetamine syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.
Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include: • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday
Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
Fight between male and female ends with both being arrested
Galesburg Police on the night of Tuesday, October 18th, responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Locust Street. A 22-year-old female told police she picked up her 26-year-old boyfriend and brought him to her house. During an argument, while seated inside the car, the male took the keys to the car so the female couldn’t leave and the argument turned physical. The male bit the female on the hand as she tried to get the keys back – leaving bite marks on her hand. He then threw the keys outside of the car and departed on foot. Police then responded to the male’s location in the 700 block of East North Street after HE called police and told dispatchers he “got beat up,” according to police reports. The male told police the female punched him in the mouth – which is what caused the scratches to her hand. Because of the conflicting stories, and both parties showing injuries from an altercation, both subjects were placed under arrest. Both were charged with domestic battery and transported to the Knox County Jail.
Police allege employee stole $40,000 in lottery-ticket scheme
A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked. Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records. On Aug. 4, detectives were...
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
Violent purse snatching and car theft at UnityPoint, teens accused
PEORIA, Ill. — Several teenage suspects are charged and a victim is left scarred following a reported violent purse snatching and car theft in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police released details Tuesday evening. Half a dozen teenage suspects reportedly attacked the victim as she was grabbing things from her...
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
