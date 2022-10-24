ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt's Brushoff Nearly Leaves Tire Tracks On Formula 1 Reporter Martin Brundle

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AmRW_0ikcByy800

Formula One reporter Martin Brundle couldn’t get Brad Pitt to brake for an interview before the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The Sky Sports broadcaster was doing his customary grid walk when he spotted the “Bullet Train” star and made his way toward him.

Brundle did his best to cut to the chase, but Pitt wasn’t having it. When Brundle, an ex-Formula One driver, introduced himself, the Oscar winner tapped him on the belly and moved on. Brundle then asked for details on a Formula One movie Pitt was researching and managed to get a “No, not yet! Top secret” as Pitt kept backtracking. Brundle remarked that they had seen each other a lot over the weekend, and Pitt replied with a dismissive “thank you, man” and kept going.

Brundle noted a hand on his shoulder, perhaps from Pitt’s entourage.

“Obviously they’re known as ‘pitt stops’ — if they don’t want you talking to Brad Pitt,” he joked.

Brundle has had his share of awkward exchanges covering the races. In May, he mistook then-NBA prospect Paolo Banchero (now a rookie) for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the Miami Grand Prix.

Last October, Brundle asked a grid-walking Megan Thee Stallion to rap about racing, and her security team quickly interceded .

Poor Martin.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

