Beshear announces over $217M for clean water projects, $2.2M for Calloway
FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner...
Kentucky’s fentanyl problem has spread to the Purchase
MURRAY – Talk to those in law enforcement and the criminal justice system in the region, and you will learn that substance use disorder is a major problem in the Purchase Area. While reports on the dangers of fentanyl are becoming more commonplace, they have not been prominent in extreme western Kentucky until very recently.
The election is here: Don’t vote for Biden
Mid-term elections are upon us, and I urge all my Murray and West Kentucky readers: Don’t vote for Joe Biden.
Holland: Drought unlikely to end soon
MURRAY – While the rain this week has already been a welcome relief from extremely dry conditions, much more is needed to officially get Calloway County out of a drought. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said downtown Murray measured 0.82 inches of rain on Tuesday, and most parts of the county got between a half-inch and one inch. The last day the county received at least an inch of rainfall was all the way back on Sept. 4, and the entire month of September only saw about 1 1/2 inches, Holland said. The county has only had about an inch of rain for October as the month nears its end at the beginning of next week, he said.
3 men convicted of providing aid to terrorists in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. — (TNS) Three men were found guilty Wednesday by a Jackson County jury of materially aiding a terrorist and being a member of a gang as part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The jury spent about five hours deliberating before finding Pete Musico,...
Freyburger named Regional Student of the Week by AGC
MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Luke Freyburger was named the Regional Student of the Week by the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky. Freyburger works at Cunningham Machine in Murray and plans to work in construction in Wisconsin after graduation. He hopes to start his own machine business in the future.
Students learn hazards of substance abuse through simulation
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a variety ways this week, including high school students wearing impairment simulation goggles to get a sense of why they should never drive or operate heavy machinery while intoxicated. The Murray Police Department’s Officer Mike Turman is the...
Murray State University to celebrate Homecoming ‘22 as part of special centennial year
MURRAY — Murray State University is preparing to welcome alumni back to campus Oct. 27-30 for Homecoming 2022 as the university continues to celebrate its centennial year. A detailed schedule of events along with important information regarding Murray State’s Homecoming activities can be found at murraystate.edu/homecoming.
Bowling reviews Mayfield, talks Fulton County, playoffs
MURRAY — There was no shame when the Murray High Tigers lost to the Mayfield Cardinals Friday night and the 42-10 score could have been a bit misleading. The Tigers came into the game missing their top two rushers on the season with more than 1300 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns and 16.5 points per game. The Cardinals were the top-ranked team in the Associated Press’ Kentucky High School Athletic Association Top 10, dominating opponents to the tune of a 35.4 average margin of victory, third best in the state.
Lakers seek to close season on high note against Union
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion and his young Calloway County football team close out their regular season Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium. The schedule has been brutal, and the Lakers will face another highly-ranked opponent for their final game of the season as undefeated Union County comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Anniversary Announcement
Larry and Anna Faye (Blane) Hale of Dexter, Kentucky, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, 2022. Mr. Hale is a farmer and Mrs. Hale is a homemaker. They have two children, Kim and Rodney Hounshell and Michelle Hale, all of Dexter. Their grandchildren are Wes Hounshell and...
On the farm with Racer One and Jockey Madison Kirby
MURRAY - The 2022 Murray State Football season marks the 46th consecutive for fans seeing Racer One and the student jockey take a trip around the track at Roy Stewart Stadium after the home team scores a touchdown. Madison Kirby, an agriculture education major from Louisville, is the 39th student...
Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
Murray State alum Gibson will umpire World Series
HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face. Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring...
