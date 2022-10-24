MURRAY – While the rain this week has already been a welcome relief from extremely dry conditions, much more is needed to officially get Calloway County out of a drought. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said downtown Murray measured 0.82 inches of rain on Tuesday, and most parts of the county got between a half-inch and one inch. The last day the county received at least an inch of rainfall was all the way back on Sept. 4, and the entire month of September only saw about 1 1/2 inches, Holland said. The county has only had about an inch of rain for October as the month nears its end at the beginning of next week, he said.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO