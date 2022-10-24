ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rio Dyer ready for ‘high-intensity’ Wales duty in hope of first cap

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9ORq_0ikborTJ00

Current form suggests that Rio Dyer could be on a fast-track to making his Wales debut during the Autumn Nations Series.

The 22-year-old Dragons wing is among five uncapped players selected by head coach Wayne Pivac in a 35-man Wales squad for November appointments with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

And he is continuing to put his hand up, reporting for Wales duty after his try double helped the Dragons claim an impressive United Rugby Championship victory over the Ospreys.

Only Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham has made more line-breaks than Dyer during this season’s URC.

And when it comes to metres gained, Dyer and Graham top the 400-mark, way clear of third-placed Ulster back Mike Lowry.

Those impressive figures underpin why so much excitement surrounds the Newport-born speedster as Wales’ World Cup countdown continues to gather pace.

“It is obviously going to be high-intensity, but it is also about doing the little things well consistently,” said Dyer, ahead of reporting for duty with the Wales squad.

“That’s what sets you apart. You can do it once or twice, but you have to keep doing it throughout the 80 minutes. It is all about becoming the best player I can – it’s just striving for that. I am still pretty young, so I have still got loads to learn.

“These couple of weeks will be that opportunity to take that straight into my stride. The camp will make me learn a lot of things. It would be amazing to get a cap, but the only way I am going to do that is by bettering myself. It will come when I am ready.”

That week and a half was definitely an eye-opener to what is in store

Rio Dyer

Dyer has already appeared on Pivac’s radar, linking up with the squad to boost training numbers ahead of this summer’s South Africa tour.

He scored a try during a warm-up game for the three-Test trip, which saw Wales claim a first win against the Springboks on South African soil when they triumphed in Bloemfontein.

Dyer added: “That week and a half was definitely an eye-opener to what is in store.

“It gave me that little extra boost of thinking how I need to develop my game to be at that top level, to be able to be at the Principality Stadium and put in performances.

“I have watched a lot of the boys in the squad growing up, seen them on the television when I was a kid in my teenage years. It is a case of realising I am now in the situation I have been watching.

“When I went in there in the summer, it wasn’t like I felt uncomfortable. Everyone was welcoming.”

Wales open their autumn campaign against the All Blacks in Cardiff on November 5. They have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, losing 32 successive Tests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dean Henderson doing all he can to earn World Cup spot – Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper believes Dean Henderson has given himself the best chance of making England’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest this season.Henderson has proved his worth in the early part of the campaign after his season-loan long from Manchester United.The 25-year-old has certainly been kept busy as the Reds have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and only Brentford’s David Raya has made more than his 48 saves so far this campaign.He was in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League matches last month, but that was with Jordan Pickford out injured so he...
The Independent

Finally United is coming back – Man City boss Pep Guardiola seeing rival revival

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals United are on their way back to the top as the battle for Champions League places gets harder.Guardiola is trying to make City only the second side – after United – to win three consecutive titles in the Premier League era and believes the spirit in the camp is better than it was the last time they had the opportunity in the 2019-20 season.But he said the task has only grown harder with the likes of United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all scrapping for top-four places.And Guardiola expects United, who have...
The Independent

LGBT fans to boycott World Cup in Qatar over country’s stance on the community

LGBT football fan groups have said that their members will be boycotting the World Cup in Qatar “as a statement of principle” due to Fifa’s “deafening silence” surrounding Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community.The World Cup is to take place in Qatar between November 20 and December 18 and many LGBT football fan groups have expressed concerns over the country’s attitudes towards those in the community, which has resulted in many deciding to boycott the event altogether.Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and Muslims can face the death penalty if prosecuted for it.Earlier this week, veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was...
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy