Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

By John Bowden
 3 days ago

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.

The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.

It’s not yet clear which country or countries are involved in the department’s announcement, which comes as it is undertaking a number of other high-profile investigations into Donald Trump and the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

The news of the DoJ’s impending announcement also come during a period of heightened global strife that international experts say puts US companies and other entities at greater risk of cyber incursion from foreign sources.

Earlier this summer, a number of experts told the cybersecurity blog Protocol that Vladimir Putin could be expected to intensify the regular pattern of Russian cyber incursions against the west should his military effort in Ukraine fail or begin flagging, the latter of which appears to be happening in at least some areas.

There’s also the matter of Donald Trump being reported to have been in possession of documents related to the nuclear capabilities of another nation at Mar-a-Lago, prior to the DoJ’s raid of the Florida estate and resort last month. It’s unlikely that the announcement involves that specific development given the wording, though it’s possible a foreign power could have taken interest in those recovered files.

Comments / 646

Steve K
3d ago

The Biden family took a $5 million interest-free, forgivable loan from a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy conglomerate in 2017, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IO) said in a recent letter citing FBI records.Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Grassley shed light on the loan and called for transparency in the FBI’s Hunter Biden investigation in a new letter to top law enforcement officials.

Reply(56)
220
Guest
3d ago

Go after Biden's criminal activity! Get a search warrant ripe apart Biden's home plus the beachfront may find tons of evidence!

Reply(67)
202
Groundhog
3d ago

There is no Department of Justice. Just a bunch of political hacks who sold out to the Marxist Democrats and the CCP.

Reply(39)
215
