Newton, IA

Women’s rights demonstration held in Newton town square

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago

Michelle Smith, of Mingo, displays a sign advocating for women's rights during a demonstration on Oct. 22 near the town square of Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Jim Tiedje, of Lansing, Mich., was visiting his old hometown of Newton, Iowa, on Oct. 22 when he stumbled upon a group of mostly women gathered in the southwest corner of the town square, holding signs and a banner that urged passersby to support women’s rights. So, for a few moments, Tiedje joined in.

In addition to deciding which candidates will fill their legislature, Michigan citizens will vote on a constitutional amendment for reproductive freedoms this election, Tiedje said.

A “yes” vote supports a woman’s right to make decisions about all matters related to pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management and infertility care. A “no” vote opposes the state constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

“I was encouraged by this activity in Newton, and from what I see on the TV it sounds problematic in Iowa for the abortion issue,” Tiedje said. “It’s a big issue in Michigan and it’s on the ballot … Polls favor it passing in Michigan. I agree with the women’s rights issue. In principle, abortion is not good.”


Demonstrators rallying for women's rights march around the town square on Oct. 22 in downtown Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

But Tiedje believes women have the right to make their own reproductive decisions and that everyone should work towards minimizing abortion, which is why he decided to partake in the Rally For Your Rights demonstration in Newton. More than a dozen locals stood outside the county courthouse with signs.

Michelle Smith, of Mingo, organized the event. Even though she is the chair of the Jasper County Democratic Party, she insisted the rally was not a party-sanctioned event. Carrying a “Roe, Roe, Roe your vote” sign throughout the demonstration, Smith said women’s rights are being threatened in Iowa.

“We are here today because so many of our rights are on the ballot, whether people realize it or not,” Smith said. “It’s not on the ballot right now in Iowa; however, it is in who we elect to make those decisions. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade earlier this spring by the SCOTUS, we do know that’s the first step.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion overturning Roe V. Wade that the court should reconsider other key rulings in the future, including the rights to contraception and same-sex marriage. Smith said that could impact rural communities like those in Jasper County.

“People should always stand up for their rights and now let rights be taken away,” Smith said. “We always hear about Second Amendment rights. I’m fine with that. Have your gun. I don’t care. I want you to be careful with it. But if you can choose that why can’t I choose what’s best for me medically or not medically.”


Demonstrators rallying for women's rights march around the town square on Oct. 22 in downtown Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Some motorists along First Avenue honked their horns in support of the rally. At least one driver condemned the group, saying they were all going to hell. Feelings flared even further when Republican Rep. Jon Dunwell approached the group and tried to start a discussion. Eventually, he felt forced to leave.

Dunwell frequently told the group his views are not biblical and he wants to figure out where life begins, when it should be valued and when it should be protected. Cindy Pollard, of Newton, told him it is “none of your damn business” and that if he is a proponent of small government he would stay out of it. He disagreed.

Several people asked Dunwell to answer their questions, some of which he did. He asked them to answer his, but a response was not reciprocated. The back and forth escalated into arguments and a middle finger toward Dunwell. He told them they always have a seat at his table for a healthy discussion.

“I just wanted to come down and say hello, folks,” Dunwell said. “The one thing I’ll say as I leave is: this is what it’s all about.”

The group chanted a reproductive rights slogan until the lawmaker left.

“My uterus, my choice. My uterus, my choice.”

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 560 or at cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

