FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA
Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
Quorum Notice: Celebrate UNM-LA New Campus Art, Facilities & Student Resources
Members of the UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board may attend an event to celebrate UNM-Los Alamos’ new campus art, new facilities, and student resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held in the Learning Resource Center (building 7) and the Student Center (building 2) on the...
Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters
From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Todd Nickols Takes Reins At Los Alamos Historical Society
Los Alamos Historical Society Executive Director Todd Nickols shows off one of the items available at the Los Alamos History Museum’s gift shop. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Sponsored Content. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Stories are among the most important tools people possess. Stories educate, preserve...
Chandler: I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor…
The last time I ran for office in Los Alamos was in 1994. Most things are different now. Even walking the streets is different – used to was I’d just get up and go into a neighborhood and knock on every door until I was on the verge of collapse or had to pee. Today the Party provides me with an online list of “likely voters” in a walkable neighborhood (with GPS tracking), the voters selected by an algorithm as likely to vote for me. Then I knock until on the verge of collapse or, well, you know.
Letter To The Editor: Gary Stradling For Los Alamos County Council
I have known Gary for many years while we both worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Gary was a straight up type of person that always seemed to follow through on what he said he would do. He is compassionate about all people and their needs. We need a...
Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher Of The Year
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus announced Wednesday that educator Tara Hughes is the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. Hughes teaches a four-year-old inclusion preschool class at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to educational...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters
On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
Christina Valdez Speaks About Her Internship At PAC 8
From right, PAC 8 Executive Director Jean Gindreau, Pilot Institute Founder Greg Reverdiau and Pac 8 Intern and UNM-LA student Christina Valdez attending the Sept. 11-12 Central Colorado UAS Roundup Drone Conference at Buena Vista drone park. Courtesy/PAC 8. PAC 8 Intern. I am a student at UNM-Los Alamos. During...
Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Judge hears arguments over conditions in 'The Zone,' Phoenix's largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — Human waste, trash, increased violence and vandalism. These were the top concerns witnesses testified to in court Thursday as a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. As of this week, nearly 1,000 people are sleeping on the streets in an...
Pajarito Brewpub And Grill Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Chamber Ribbon Cutting Wednesday Nov. 2
The Pajarito Brewpub and Grill opened its doors for business Nov. 2, 2012. The “Pub”, as the locals call it, will celebrate its 10th anniversary, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m. at 614 Trinity Dr. The Pajarito Brewpub and...
Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window
A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
