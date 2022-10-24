ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA

Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters

From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Todd Nickols Takes Reins At Los Alamos Historical Society

Los Alamos Historical Society Executive Director Todd Nickols shows off one of the items available at the Los Alamos History Museum’s gift shop. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Sponsored Content. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Stories are among the most important tools people possess. Stories educate, preserve...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Chandler: I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor…

The last time I ran for office in Los Alamos was in 1994. Most things are different now. Even walking the streets is different – used to was I’d just get up and go into a neighborhood and knock on every door until I was on the verge of collapse or had to pee. Today the Party provides me with an online list of “likely voters” in a walkable neighborhood (with GPS tracking), the voters selected by an algorithm as likely to vote for me. Then I knock until on the verge of collapse or, well, you know.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher Of The Year

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus announced Wednesday that educator Tara Hughes is the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. Hughes teaches a four-year-old inclusion preschool class at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to educational...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters

On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ladailypost.com

Christina Valdez Speaks About Her Internship At PAC 8

From right, PAC 8 Executive Director Jean Gindreau, Pilot Institute Founder Greg Reverdiau and Pac 8 Intern and UNM-LA student Christina Valdez attending the Sept. 11-12 Central Colorado UAS Roundup Drone Conference at Buena Vista drone park. Courtesy/PAC 8. PAC 8 Intern. I am a student at UNM-Los Alamos. During...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30

Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
AZFamily

Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
ladailypost.com

Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window

A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ

