Garfield County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters:

Kids should not be going hungry because their families can’t afford food. The Healthy School Meals for All program is an investment in public education and in our children who need healthy food to learn. When all kids have access to free meals at schools, up to 40% more...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rippy column: Time to decide, unaffiliates

Ballots have landed in mailboxes across the county. If you have not already voted, now is the time to engage; especially if you are an unaffiliated voter. Registered Republican and Democrat voters are likely to have already cast their ballots or plan to do so by election day, yet neither of the two political parties holds the majority in Garfield County. A whopping 40% of registered voters from Carbondale to Parachute identify as Unaffiliated.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Polis, Ganahl talk water, transportation at forum

The Colorado River Compact, transportation through Glenwood Canyon and job opportunities and economic development on the Western Slope. These were only a few of the questions asked Tuesday of the two candidates who are running for governor, Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Heidi Ganahl. At a live-streamed forum of the...
The Denver Gazette

The 462 faces of fentanyl

Through August this year fentanyl had 462 faces in Colorado. Those faces belong to the young and old, to well-to-do and poor, to brilliant and barely literate. Those faces belong to people cherished by family and friends, faces now deeply grieved. The 462 faces of fentanyl. That's the most accurate count through August from the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sunlight Mountain planning for Dec. 9 opening

Snow has officially fallen in Glenwood Springs, which means it’s time to ask our favorite fall question: when will Sunlight open?. Although Sunlight Mountain Resort received about 10 inches of snow at the base this week, they are still planning for a Dec. 9 opening. “Ideal snowmaking is about...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle City Council agrees to support Mind Springs detox facility in Glenwood Springs

The city of Rifle has agreed to sign on to the social setting withdrawal management facility run by Mind Springs Health. “It’s something the county does not have currently, and it’s something that the county needs to provide our citizens with this service and Mind Springs has the capacity to provide that service,” Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein said.
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Virginia “Ginny” Morris

Virginia “Ginny” Marie Morris—age 83, of Centennial, Colorado and formerly Glenwood Springs—died peacefully in her sleep on October 19, 2022. Ginny grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and earned a bachelor of science degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Halloween treats abound in Garfield County

The bad news is, Halloween falls on a weekday this year, but the good news is the first snow happened before Halloween and isn’t expected to dump again until next weekend. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to wear a winter jacket over your costume — but you still probably should.
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
