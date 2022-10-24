Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
McKinley clinches first winning season since 2010 by dominating Belaire
First-year McKinley coach Ron Allen knew he was in for a challenge when he took the job, having been an assistant for the Panthers for four years and seeing the team struggle to a 4-32 record during that time. In less than a calendar year, Allen and the Panthers have...
theadvocate.com
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
theadvocate.com
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
theadvocate.com
STM Cougars hold off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection
Before Westgate even got settled in good, the St. Thomas More Cougars had built a commanding three-touchdown lead over the defending Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until a 12-men-on-the-field flag on the visiting Tigers gave the Cougars the decisive first down in the game’s closing seconds that St. Thomas More could finally breathe with a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Ja'Cory Thomas gives Walker's offense a huge boost in District 5-5A game against St. Amant
The Walker High offense got a game-changing performance from Ja'Cory Thomas and the Wildcats pulled away from St. Amant in the second half of a 35-7 win Friday night at Walker. Thomas touched the ball 10 times accounting for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Included in that were touchdown runs...
theadvocate.com
Southside nails down program's first district title with victory over Lafayette High
ST. MARTINVILLE History was made on Friday evening, when the Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette High Lions 38-19 in a game played at St. Martinville High. The win improved Southside's current win streak to eight games and technically clinched the District 3-5A title for the Sharks in the process, the first district crown in the program's short four-year existence.
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS: Here is our choice of three games to watch
Key game for the PBS Eagles (7-1, 3-1) ahead of next week’s District 6-3A finale vs. University. Port Allen (4-4, 2-2) has won two straight and has the speed and skill to make a statement of its own while also looking to shore up a Division III nonselect playoff berth.
theadvocate.com
Rod Walker: College GameDay for Southern at Jackson State a chance to showcase SWAC excellence
For some of you tuning into ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, perhaps you’ll get an experience similar to the one New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor got last week. Taylor, who grew up in Tennessee, never had attended a Southwestern Athletic Conference football game. In fact, he...
theadvocate.com
LSU women cruise in exhibition opener vs. Mississippi College, 88-35
The second season of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU started fast and finished strong, trouncing Mississippi College 88-35 in an exhibition game Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers unveiled a team with nine new faces, and Mulkey played 12 of her 14 players. LSU led 24-7...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High stops 2-point conversion to claim hard-fought win over Carencro
When a game comes down to a 2-point conversion, the critics are ready to share their opinions. Carencro coach Tony Courville decided to go for two with one minute to play and down 21-20. He said he knew what it meant to make that decision and he feels it was the right decision, despite quarterback Chantz Ceasar’s run being stuffed, allowing Acadiana to escape with the 21-20 win on Thursday in Carencro.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown
For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday
The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
theadvocate.com
Here's where the SEC coaches see Kim Mulkey's LSU squad landing in the standings
Kim Mulkey continues to raise the perception of the LSU women’s basketball program. Two of Mulkey’s players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team, and the Tigers were picked to finished third in the standings in a vote by league coaches released Wednesday. Last...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs comes alive late to take down Dutchtown in District 5-5A matchup
First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped. Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second...
theadvocate.com
New principal named at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School. Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
theadvocate.com
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
theadvocate.com
Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities
Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
theadvocate.com
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown
An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
Comments / 1