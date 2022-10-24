ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more

1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
JACKSON, MS
STM Cougars hold off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection

Before Westgate even got settled in good, the St. Thomas More Cougars had built a commanding three-touchdown lead over the defending Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until a 12-men-on-the-field flag on the visiting Tigers gave the Cougars the decisive first down in the game’s closing seconds that St. Thomas More could finally breathe with a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Southside nails down program's first district title with victory over Lafayette High

ST. MARTINVILLE History was made on Friday evening, when the Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette High Lions 38-19 in a game played at St. Martinville High. The win improved Southside's current win streak to eight games and technically clinched the District 3-5A title for the Sharks in the process, the first district crown in the program's short four-year existence.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Acadiana High stops 2-point conversion to claim hard-fought win over Carencro

When a game comes down to a 2-point conversion, the critics are ready to share their opinions. Carencro coach Tony Courville decided to go for two with one minute to play and down 21-20. He said he knew what it meant to make that decision and he feels it was the right decision, despite quarterback Chantz Ceasar’s run being stuffed, allowing Acadiana to escape with the 21-20 win on Thursday in Carencro.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown

For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
OPELOUSAS, LA
LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday

The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New principal named at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School. Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities

Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown

An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
GONZALES, LA

