When it comes to the current, Disney-approved Star Wars canon, most of what we know about the era before the Prequel Trilogy has been revealed in the High Republic initiative. The various High Republic novels and comics are set in a time before the Republic has been consumed by corruption and deceit, when the Jedi are still peacekeepers and explorers. With the release of the new novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence, Lucasfilm is officially kicking off Phase 2 of this multi-pronged saga.

3 DAYS AGO