When Kansas State and Oklahoma State kick off later this afternoon on FOX, it will be the first top-25 matchup in Bill Snyder Family Stadium since 2014. When it is all said and done, one team will have two conference losses and the other will be in the driver's seat as the second team to potentially play in Arlington for the Big 12 championship.
West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Lubbock to take on No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0). The Horned Frogs are looking like a legitimate playoff contender, while the Mountaineers have been up-and-down from week-to-week. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
FRISCO, Texas — Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 11 Tennessee beat No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in the Legends of College Basketball preseason exhibition game at the Comerica Center:. OPENING STATEMENT. “First of all, I think that for both of us, for both Gonzaga and us, it was a...
Tennessee basketball’s season unofficially gets started Friday night with an exhibition against Gonzaga, billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The 11th-ranked Vols and second-ranked Zags are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game is available via pay-per-view with a...
