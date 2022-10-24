ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa adds a commitment from Iowa Western Community College DL Anterio Thompson

News: Iowa's 2023 class grew on Saturday as the Hawkeyes added a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Anterio Thompson. Thompson, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, picked up an offer from Iowa this past Monday and quickly moved up his decision timeline. Thompson picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, NC State, Illinois, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Memphis, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington State, and a number of other programs.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis suspended for preseason exhibition game

Iowa basketball will host Truman State on Monday, Oct. 31 for an exhibition game, but the Hawkeyes will be without one of their returning players in point guard Ahron Ulis. On Thursday, the Iowa athletics department announced that Ulis is suspended for the Hawkeyes' exhibition contest. Here are the full details via a release from Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
IOWA CITY, IA
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Woman Arrested after Knife Attack

Nelsonville – A woman was arrested and charged with attacking someone in her home with a knife. According to the Nelsonville police department at 07:09PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a person with a knife. Police said that the victim had two minor lacerations: one to the chest and one to the thigh. Emergency services were requested to the scene.
NELSONVILLE, OH
