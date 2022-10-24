Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Iowa adds a commitment from Iowa Western Community College DL Anterio Thompson
News: Iowa's 2023 class grew on Saturday as the Hawkeyes added a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Anterio Thompson. Thompson, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, picked up an offer from Iowa this past Monday and quickly moved up his decision timeline. Thompson picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, NC State, Illinois, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Memphis, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington State, and a number of other programs.
Ten Pressing Questions: Buckeyes face tough road environment at Penn State
No. 2 Ohio State will visit No. 13 Penn State for one of the most important Big Ten games of the year today. FOX will have coverage at noon Eastern time from Beaver Stadium. As always, we have our Ten Pressing Questions feature to prepare you for today’s game. We will provide the answers in our First Look column. Here we go:
Ohio State QB commitment Dylan Raiola in action on ESPNU tonight
Tonight Bucknuts will be monitoring a big nationally televised prep game as Chandler (Ariz.) and Ohio State 2024 quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola take on Chandler (Ariz.) Basha at Chandler High School on ESPNU. Both Chandler and Basha have multiple Power 5 recruits. The game starts at 10:00 pm ET and...
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Penn State with Tyler Donohue of Lions247
The game of the week in college football's Week 9 will feature No. 2 Ohio State traveling to State College, Pennsylvania to take on No. 13 Penn State. It's a battle of two of the best teams in the Big Ten and an important game in the conference's Eastern Division when it comes to determining who will be in the Big Ten Championship Game in December.
Ohio State availability report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 15 Buckeyes out vs. Penn State
The biggest challenge of the 2022 season is here when No. 2 Ohio State heads to State College to take on No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have a chance to make one final case for being the best team in the country before the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.
Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis suspended for preseason exhibition game
Iowa basketball will host Truman State on Monday, Oct. 31 for an exhibition game, but the Hawkeyes will be without one of their returning players in point guard Ahron Ulis. On Thursday, the Iowa athletics department announced that Ulis is suspended for the Hawkeyes' exhibition contest. Here are the full details via a release from Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Preparing for Penn State | First College Football Playoff rankings
It's time for a big game for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have more or less coasted throughout much of the season, but should receive an actual challenge on Saturday when traveling to take on No. 13 Penn State. For the first time since 2009, the Buckeyes' trip to...
'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense
The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Woman Arrested after Knife Attack
Nelsonville – A woman was arrested and charged with attacking someone in her home with a knife. According to the Nelsonville police department at 07:09PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a person with a knife. Police said that the victim had two minor lacerations: one to the chest and one to the thigh. Emergency services were requested to the scene.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0