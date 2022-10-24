Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
How is Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) coping up with rising manganese demand?
Western Australia-focused Black Canyon Ltd (ASX:BCA) is a manganese explorer with projects located in the mining jurisdiction of East Pilbara. The company’s portfolio of projects indicates potential for developing minerals that are used in steel manufacturing as well as emerging energy storage space. Get insights on company's upcoming plans from Executive Director of Black Canyon Limited, Brendan Cummins in Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Platina (ASX:PGM) continues to advance on WA gold portfolio in September quarter
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) executed a gamut of activities to advance on its gold portfolio in Western Australia. The company completed reverse circulation drilling at the Xanadu Gold Project. Platina received assay results from air-core drilling at the Challa Gold Project. The company boosted its gold portfolio with a new tenement...
kalkinemedia.com
VRX Silica Limited (ASX:VRX) wraps up FY22 with all-round progress
VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has made significant environmental studies across all four of its silica sand projects. In FY22, the company was highly focused on developing the Arrowsmith North project. VRX is aiming to start production there in 2023. The company has developed a unique Vegetation Direct Transfer (VDT) method for...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals shares drilling update from Meleya Project
Australia-based mineral exploration company, Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) has released an update today detailing how the continued drilling is advancing at the Meleya Project. The Meleya Project, part of Tempest Minerals’ flagship Yalgoo Portfolio, represents one of the most exciting greenfield projects in the industry today. It stretches over a...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Downer EDI (NZX: DOW) lands NZ$490M road contract in Victoria
Downer gets a NZ$490 million contract. The contract is for road maintenance in Victoria. It is a government contract that begins in February 2023. Downer EDI Limited (NZX:DOW), a provider of integrated services, announced today (28 October 2022) that it has received a road maintenance contract worth NZ$490 million. The contract is for a maximum term of seven-and-a-half years and begins in February 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; Utilities gains; Materials leads losses
The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Friday (28 October 2022), dropping 61.80 points or 0.90% to 6,783.30 points. Six out of eleven sectors ended higher. Materials ended 3.98% lower while IT plunged 1.95%. Utilities sector closed 1.36% up today. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed a tad down today at...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
kalkinemedia.com
Iress (ASX:IRE) completes share buyback; shares up
Iress has completed its on-market share buyback program today (28 October 2022). Iress also signed an agreement with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation to use Iress’ Acurity. The initial term of the contract is five years. IT solutions provider Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) on Friday (28 October 2022) announced that it has...
kalkinemedia.com
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) posts record first quarter performance, shares gain
Fortescue Metals Ltd shares were trading in green today (27 October), up 1.053% at AU$16.300 (11:17 AM AEDT). The Australian mining giant reported record first-quarter iron ore shipments of 47.5 million tonnes. Fortescue’s total recordable injury frequency rate is now 1.7, heading towards its zero-harm goal. Australian iron ore...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed coal player up 395% in a year? | Kalkine Media
The commodity coal, used for power and steel production, has not seen a lot of action in terms of growth capital being deployed in the past few years across the globe. Primarily because of environmental reasons. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
kalkinemedia.com
How can companies develop capability edge in smart grids with EarlyBirds?
Smart grids can help in delivering equitable distribution of power, curbing wastage and possibly reducing blackouts. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help make smart grids more robust to failure and enhance their efficiency in transmitting electricity. The specialised industry-based Innovation Maps developed by EarlyBirds can help companies identify innovators...
kalkinemedia.com
Koba (ASX:KOB) shares skyrocket 136% today. Here’s why
Koba Resources has staked mining claims at the Whitlock Lithium Project, which is situated near the Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite mine. Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum is the only operating lithium mine in Canada. The Whitlock Project is significantly unexplored, as per Koba, and only 81 holes have been drilled so far. The shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) reports historical pegmatite intersection at Taylors Rock Project
Vertex Minerals Ltd’s director recently paid a visit to the southern end of the Taylors Rock Project (E63/2058), which was in the past also RC-drilled for nickel by Norilsk Nickel Australia. The drill logs of the historical holes indicated pegmatite intersections over a corridor of 4km. Terming the historical...
Comments / 0