Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

