kalkinemedia.com
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) forges ahead with an action-packed September quarter
In the September quarter, Boab Metals made continuous progress at its Sorby Hills lead-silver-zinc project. Boab has acquired a 178-room accommodation camp at an extremely competitive price. Boab has received the amended EPA approval for Early Works at Sorby Hills. The company has also completed the tendering process for early...
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) partners with NorthStar for key medical radioisotope
Radiopharm has secured a key supply agreement with Northstar, ensuring unimpeded clinical development. Actinium-225 is a major asset required to develop several radiopharmaceutical products within Radiopharm’s broad portfolio of technologies. Radiopharm will own all data generated and all inventions and discoveries made or devised from its clinical trials. Radiopharm...
kalkinemedia.com
Platina (ASX:PGM) continues to advance on WA gold portfolio in September quarter
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) executed a gamut of activities to advance on its gold portfolio in Western Australia. The company completed reverse circulation drilling at the Xanadu Gold Project. Platina received assay results from air-core drilling at the Challa Gold Project. The company boosted its gold portfolio with a new tenement...
kalkinemedia.com
How is Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) coping up with rising manganese demand?
Western Australia-focused Black Canyon Ltd (ASX:BCA) is a manganese explorer with projects located in the mining jurisdiction of East Pilbara. The company’s portfolio of projects indicates potential for developing minerals that are used in steel manufacturing as well as emerging energy storage space. Get insights on company's upcoming plans from Executive Director of Black Canyon Limited, Brendan Cummins in Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
VRX Silica Limited (ASX:VRX) wraps up FY22 with all-round progress
VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has made significant environmental studies across all four of its silica sand projects. In FY22, the company was highly focused on developing the Arrowsmith North project. VRX is aiming to start production there in 2023. The company has developed a unique Vegetation Direct Transfer (VDT) method for...
kalkinemedia.com
Koba (ASX:KOB) shares skyrocket 136% today. Here’s why
Koba Resources has staked mining claims at the Whitlock Lithium Project, which is situated near the Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite mine. Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum is the only operating lithium mine in Canada. The Whitlock Project is significantly unexplored, as per Koba, and only 81 holes have been drilled so far. The shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals’ (ASX:CYM) Nanadie Project RC results demonstrate size and multi-metal nature of the system
Cyprium Metals Ltd has reported results for the RC drilling campaign concluded at its Nanadie Well Project (NWP) in April/May 2022. The campaign mainly comprised two exploration programs across 6 (2 + 4) holes. The first exploration program was for the Stark prospect, which consists of magmatic copper-nickel‑PGEs mineralisation associated...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals shares drilling update from Meleya Project
Australia-based mineral exploration company, Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) has released an update today detailing how the continued drilling is advancing at the Meleya Project. The Meleya Project, part of Tempest Minerals’ flagship Yalgoo Portfolio, represents one of the most exciting greenfield projects in the industry today. It stretches over a...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens in green; Materials leads gains
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in green on Thursday (27 October 2022). At 10:34 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,839.70 points, up 0.42%. Materials registered maximum gains during the opening hour, was quoted 0.87% higher at 10:34 AM AEDT. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.42% higher at...
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed coal player up 395% in a year? | Kalkine Media
The commodity coal, used for power and steel production, has not seen a lot of action in terms of growth capital being deployed in the past few years across the globe. Primarily because of environmental reasons. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Westpac (ASX:WBC) making headlines?
Westpac has extended its partnership with Australian Post for an additional 10 years. Recently, the banking giant said that its net profit and cash earnings would decrease due to notable items in the second half of financial year 2022. Westpac confirmed that it is in takeover discussions with Tyro Payments...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with ANZ (ASX:ANZ) shares after FY22 earnings update?
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released its FY22 results on Thursday (27 October 2022). ANZ declared a proposed final dividend worth 74 Australian cents to its eligible shareholders. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) was spotted buzzing in the green territory on Friday morning...
kalkinemedia.com
Downer EDI (NZX: DOW) lands NZ$490M road contract in Victoria
Downer gets a NZ$490 million contract. The contract is for road maintenance in Victoria. It is a government contract that begins in February 2023. Downer EDI Limited (NZX:DOW), a provider of integrated services, announced today (28 October 2022) that it has received a road maintenance contract worth NZ$490 million. The contract is for a maximum term of seven-and-a-half years and begins in February 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) reports historical pegmatite intersection at Taylors Rock Project
Vertex Minerals Ltd’s director recently paid a visit to the southern end of the Taylors Rock Project (E63/2058), which was in the past also RC-drilled for nickel by Norilsk Nickel Australia. The drill logs of the historical holes indicated pegmatite intersections over a corridor of 4km. Terming the historical...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?
Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
