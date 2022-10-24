Read full article on original website
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
What’s up with ANZ (ASX:ANZ) shares after FY22 earnings update?
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released its FY22 results on Thursday (27 October 2022). ANZ declared a proposed final dividend worth 74 Australian cents to its eligible shareholders. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) was spotted buzzing in the green territory on Friday morning...
Kalkine : London listed energy stocks amid rising energy bills in the UK & their performance
Amid the cost-of-living crisis and fears of bigger energy bills this winter due to the higher prices, there is one more concern that Brits are looking at - prepaid meters. These meters, which disconnect themselves when customers cannot top-up, are being installed in record numbers now. In light of all this, lets dive into some of the London-listed stocks and their performance in this video by Kalkine Media.
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
Kalkine : TSX financial stocks and their recent financial performance | Kalkine Media
The financial sector in Canada takes up a lion’s share of the stock market and constitutes about 30.54 per cent. As on October 27, 2022, the sector showed a quarter-to-date (QTD) increase of 1.398 per cent. Lately, the financial markets have been caught up due to increasing inflation along with the rise in interest rates. Amid this scenario, the Bank of Canada has announced an increase in the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent.
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
Koba (ASX:KOB) shares skyrocket 136% today. Here’s why
Koba Resources has staked mining claims at the Whitlock Lithium Project, which is situated near the Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite mine. Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum is the only operating lithium mine in Canada. The Whitlock Project is significantly unexplored, as per Koba, and only 81 holes have been drilled so far. The shares...
ASX 200 closes in red; Utilities gains; Materials leads losses
The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Friday (28 October 2022), dropping 61.80 points or 0.90% to 6,783.30 points. Six out of eleven sectors ended higher. Materials ended 3.98% lower while IT plunged 1.95%. Utilities sector closed 1.36% up today. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed a tad down today at...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter
As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
Kalkine Media lists six Canadian stocks to watch for long-term
On August 16, 2022, Liberty LLC owned by Algonquin Power, announced its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC. In Q2 2022, the revenue of NorthWest Healthcare was reported at C$ 111.8 million as compared to a year ago quarter. On September 22, 2022, WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of...
ASX 200 opens in green; Materials leads gains
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in green on Thursday (27 October 2022). At 10:34 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,839.70 points, up 0.42%. Materials registered maximum gains during the opening hour, was quoted 0.87% higher at 10:34 AM AEDT. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.42% higher at...
Canadian equity markets receive mixed investor response, loonie down
The stock markets in Canada experienced mixed investor sentiments on Thursday, October 27. The TSX Composite Index was slightly up 0.37 per cent, and the S&P/TSX Venture Composite fell 0.44 per cent. The benchmark Canadian equity index surged as the information technology sector took the lead and gained 3.88 per...
TSX Composite stays positive after BoC announcement, loonie gains
The stock markets in Canada were positive after the Bank of Canada announced hiking interest rates by 0.5 per cent as inflation continues to impact the country's economy. The S&P/TSX Composite was up 0.95 per cent to close at 19,279.76. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite was slightly up 0.06 per cent...
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares fall after collapse of Tesla deal
The date for concluding terms with Tesla has passed without completion of the agreement, leading to the collapse of the deal between Core Lithium and Tesla. Core Lithium sold 15,000 tonnes of direct shipping ore, which the company anticipates to ship before the year’s end. Core Lithium’s share price...
Iress (ASX:IRE) completes share buyback; shares up
Iress has completed its on-market share buyback program today (28 October 2022). Iress also signed an agreement with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation to use Iress’ Acurity. The initial term of the contract is five years. IT solutions provider Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) on Friday (28 October 2022) announced that it has...
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
ASX 200 likely to dip; Wall Street closes mixed
Australian shares are likely to see a weak opening on the last day of the week. On Thursday, the benchmark index closed 0.5% higher at 6,845.1 points. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.61%, the S&P 500 fell 0.61%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.63% lower. Australian shares are likely...
ANZ’s (NZX:ANZ) FY22 cash earnings jump 5% to AU$6.5B
ANZ reported a cash profit of AU$6.5 billion. In New Zealand, ANZ kept up its lead in market share in key products. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (NZX: ANZ, ASX: ANZ) announced its full-year results till 30 September 2022 today (27 October 2022). It reported a 16% jump in its statutory profit after tax to AU$7,119 million. Cash earnings from continuing operations were at AU$6,515 million, up 5%, while its profit before credit impairment and tax was up 7% at AU$8,968 million.
