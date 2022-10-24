Read full article on original website
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
ASX 200 opens lower; Brainchip falls nearly 12%
Australian shares opened lower on Friday. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, dipping 18.10 points, or 0.26%, to 6,827. On Thursday, the benchmark index closed 0.5% higher at 6,845.1 points. Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings
US stocks traded mixed on Thursday as GDP figures surprised to the upside, quelling some recession fears. The Nasdaq slid on weak tech earnings, with Facebook parent Meta marking the latest miss. Apple, Amazon, and Intel are expected to report financials after the close. US stocks traded mixed on Thursday,...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings
US stocks rose on Friday, with tech shares continuing to struggle after another weak set of earnings results from Amazon. Amazon plunged about 10% at the open, a day after warning investors that sales during the coming holiday season could miss targets. The company attributed the sluggish sales outlook to a shift in consumer spending.
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?
Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
Iress (ASX:IRE) completes share buyback; shares up
Iress has completed its on-market share buyback program today (28 October 2022). Iress also signed an agreement with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation to use Iress’ Acurity. The initial term of the contract is five years. IT solutions provider Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) on Friday (28 October 2022) announced that it has...
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) posts record first quarter performance, shares gain
Fortescue Metals Ltd shares were trading in green today (27 October), up 1.053% at AU$16.300 (11:17 AM AEDT). The Australian mining giant reported record first-quarter iron ore shipments of 47.5 million tonnes. Fortescue’s total recordable injury frequency rate is now 1.7, heading towards its zero-harm goal. Australian iron ore...
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
