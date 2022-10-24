The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).

1 DAY AGO