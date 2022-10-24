Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Koba (ASX:KOB) shares skyrocket 136% today. Here’s why
Koba Resources has staked mining claims at the Whitlock Lithium Project, which is situated near the Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite mine. Tanco lithium-caesium-tantalum is the only operating lithium mine in Canada. The Whitlock Project is significantly unexplored, as per Koba, and only 81 holes have been drilled so far. The shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how these four ASX gold shares are performing today
Gold mining is very popular in Australia as its lands are home to rich deposits of gold. The gold mining is also one of the major contributors of Australia's economy. Australia is host to rich and varied mineral deposits, with one of them being gold. The gold mining industry is considered the third largest commodity industry of Western Australia, following iron ore and petroleum, as per the Government of Western Australia. Gold mining is very popular in the country and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed healthcare stocks performing?
The Parliament of Australia said that Australia is playing significant role in growing the global network of research and development in the field of medical science and technology. The ASX 200 Health Care index was 0.51% higher at 40,545.80 points at 11:04 AM AEDT on 27 October 2022. Research and...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?
Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
kalkinemedia.com
ANZ’s (NZX:ANZ) FY22 cash earnings jump 5% to AU$6.5B
ANZ reported a cash profit of AU$6.5 billion. In New Zealand, ANZ kept up its lead in market share in key products. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (NZX: ANZ, ASX: ANZ) announced its full-year results till 30 September 2022 today (27 October 2022). It reported a 16% jump in its statutory profit after tax to AU$7,119 million. Cash earnings from continuing operations were at AU$6,515 million, up 5%, while its profit before credit impairment and tax was up 7% at AU$8,968 million.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens lower; Brainchip falls nearly 12%
Australian shares opened lower on Friday. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, dipping 18.10 points, or 0.26%, to 6,827. On Thursday, the benchmark index closed 0.5% higher at 6,845.1 points. Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on...
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
kalkinemedia.com
EDU stock jumps after earnings report; Here's all you need to know
The EDU stock jumped over 20 per cent in the morning trading hours on Wednesday. The company reported its earnings before the opening bell. New Oriental's net income grew in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The stocks of the educational services firm, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc....
kalkinemedia.com
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) posts record first quarter performance, shares gain
Fortescue Metals Ltd shares were trading in green today (27 October), up 1.053% at AU$16.300 (11:17 AM AEDT). The Australian mining giant reported record first-quarter iron ore shipments of 47.5 million tonnes. Fortescue’s total recordable injury frequency rate is now 1.7, heading towards its zero-harm goal. Australian iron ore...
kalkinemedia.com
Invion (ASX:IVX) all set to tap the US$1.3bn dengue treatment market through Photosoft technology
Invion has reported positive screening results from in vitro studies of 10 PhotosoftTM compounds against the dengue virus. Monensin, an antibiotic, was used as a control in the study. Eight out of the 10 compounds showed Therapeutic Indexes superior to Monensin's. Shares of Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) are trading on...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why are Fortescue, JB Hi-Fi, and Newcrest making headlines today?
The Australian sharemarket traded at a positive note. As of 27 Oct, 10:19 AM Sydney time, the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.46 per cent and setting a new 20-day high. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 0.43 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX was sharply lower, dropping 9.59 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends mixed
The Australian share market is poised to rise on Thursday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 31 points or 0.45% higher. On Wednesday, the benchmark index ended 0.2% higher at 6,810.9 points. The Australian share market is poised to rise on Thursday despite Wall Street...
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
kalkinemedia.com
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens in green; Materials leads gains
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in green on Thursday (27 October 2022). At 10:34 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,839.70 points, up 0.42%. Materials registered maximum gains during the opening hour, was quoted 0.87% higher at 10:34 AM AEDT. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.42% higher at...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; Utilities gains; Materials leads losses
The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Friday (28 October 2022), dropping 61.80 points or 0.90% to 6,783.30 points. Six out of eleven sectors ended higher. Materials ended 3.98% lower while IT plunged 1.95%. Utilities sector closed 1.36% up today. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed a tad down today at...
Comments / 0