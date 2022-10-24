Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO