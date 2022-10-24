Read full article on original website
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Penn State with Tyler Donohue of Lions247
The game of the week in college football's Week 9 will feature No. 2 Ohio State traveling to State College, Pennsylvania to take on No. 13 Penn State. It's a battle of two of the best teams in the Big Ten and an important game in the conference's Eastern Division when it comes to determining who will be in the Big Ten Championship Game in December.
Ten Pressing Questions: Buckeyes face tough road environment at Penn State
No. 2 Ohio State will visit No. 13 Penn State for one of the most important Big Ten games of the year today. FOX will have coverage at noon Eastern time from Beaver Stadium. As always, we have our Ten Pressing Questions feature to prepare you for today’s game. We will provide the answers in our First Look column. Here we go:
Ohio State availability report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 15 Buckeyes out vs. Penn State
The biggest challenge of the 2022 season is here when No. 2 Ohio State heads to State College to take on No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have a chance to make one final case for being the best team in the country before the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Preparing for Penn State | First College Football Playoff rankings
It's time for a big game for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have more or less coasted throughout much of the season, but should receive an actual challenge on Saturday when traveling to take on No. 13 Penn State. For the first time since 2009, the Buckeyes' trip to...
(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates
Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
