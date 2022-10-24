ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Penn State

If you're bored as a Buckeye fan of watching your team play against opponents who simply don't have enough talent to compete with Ohio State week in and week out, this might be a good week to tune in. The Buckeyes should finally be in what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup game" when the second-ranked Scarlet and Gray take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
247Sports

(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates

Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
247Sports

Rutgers vs Minnesota: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
247Sports

247Sports

