Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park

Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
cw39.com
Man shot during burglary of tire shot on South Loop, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot during a burglary early Friday morning in southwest Houston. Police say they found him shot in the groin at 12:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of the South Loop. Police learned the victim tried to rob a 24-hour tire...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
'Sale Of Negroes': Racist Flyer Found In Historically Black Neighborhood
Lante and Nakiba Phillips were making their usual trip through Houston's Sunnyside park when they saw a racist advertisement pinned to a tree.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
cw39.com
One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at south Houston gas station
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after a double shooting at a convenience store in south Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at a Chevron gas station at 2705 Reed Road. Police said they found one man dead with a...
Carnival ride at Brazoria County Fair gets stuck upside-down with people inside
A fun night out turned terrifying for some folks on a carnival thrill ride.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
