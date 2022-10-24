ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup.

New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.3 last season.

Dallas finished 9-9 overall and 14-2 in Southwest Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free throw line and 47.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

