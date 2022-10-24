Read full article on original website
Related
demolitionandrecycling.media
Four electrics from Hitachi as it celebrates big anniversary
Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe (HCME) is celebrating its 50th birthday at Bauma this year with an array of 20 construction machines on display - including four new zero-emission excavators. The electric models are the ZX23U-6EB, ZX55U-6EB, ZX85US-6EB and ZX135-7EB and can be powered by lithium ion batteries or cable connection.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Tobroco-Giant’s new equipment at Bauma
At the Tobroco Giant exhibition stand at Bauma 2022, the company is showcasing its new electric offering, a first glimpse of its new tracked skid steer and its new compaction range. A forceful presence on the stand is the G2700E, a newly electrified version of the G2700 series wheel loader.
demolitionandrecycling.media
‘Exciting times’ in crushing for McCloskey
McCloskey International has unveiled the new J4 as the latest entry into its range of jaw crushers. Launching into the European market at this week’s Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, the J4 is said to build on the robust features of the existing product range, with an exciting line-up of features aimed at boosting productivity and offering enhanced durability across applications.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Keestrack targets zero emissions
Belgian crushing and screening equipment manufacturer Keestrack is exhibiting a range of electric machines under its “Join the e-volution” banner, after a busy period of product development in the past two years. Marketing manager Marcel Kerkhofs said: “We have a strong reputation for cost-effective equipment with a relentless...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Komatsu reaffirms carbon goals with electric launches
Komatsu showed six electric machines at Bauma – from a 1 tonne micro excavator up to a 20 tonne class machine - as it reaffirmed its goal to be a carbon neutral business by 2050. The company, which showed 22 new machines in Munich, said its electric PC210E 20...
Comments / 0