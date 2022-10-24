If you get an unexpected letter in the mail from the IRS in the coming days, don’t sweat it—the agency could owe you money. More than 9 million households will get correspondence from the government detailing 2021 tax benefits they qualify for but did not claim on their federal income tax return last year. That could be one of many COVID-era stimulus efforts, like the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit (the third and final stimulus check), the Earned Income Tax Credit, or the enhanced Child Tax Credit.

12 DAYS AGO