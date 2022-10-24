Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at Enola Holmes 2 N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet!. Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings.
msn.com
Harry Styles compared to Ian Beale and Tom Hanks in Castaway after unveiling new look for music video
Harry Styles has announced that the new music video for his track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will be released on Thursday (27 October) at 5pm. The news was shared on Styles’s official HQ Twitter account. The track is the first song on Styles’s latest album Harry’s House.
msn.com
TMZ reports that singer Jerry Lee Lewis had died, quickly follows up with ‘he’s alive’
It’s been quite the day for “Great Balls of Fire” singer Jerry Lee Lewis, following the announcement of his death by TMZ. The only problem is that he’s still very much alive. TMZ reported Lewis’ passing earlier today, stating that an anonymous source revealed that the...
Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?
There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...
