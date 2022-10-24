There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...

41 MINUTES AGO