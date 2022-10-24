The World Series starts tonight and, for Roanoke and much of Southwest Virginia, Philadelphia should be regarded as the hometown team. The ties between the City of Brotherly Love (which often isn’t so brotherly or loving when it comes to its unforgiving sports fans) and the part of Virginia west of the Blue Ridge date to 1727, when the German-born Adam Mueller – later Adam Miller – became the first permanent white settler in the Shenandoah Valley. Over the next decades, two main groups of immigrants settled the region: Germans and Scots-Irish. Many of them sailed into America at Philadelphia and then followed the Great Wagon Road south out of Pennsylvania and into Virginia. If the western part of Virginia feels estranged from the rest of the state, it comes by this naturally: The patterns of settlement here were different from the very beginning. Philadelphia, not Jamestown, was our port of entry. (Mark Knoplfer wrote a song about this: “Sailing to Philadelphia,” in which he and James Taylor dueted as Jeremiah Dixon and Charles Mason of Mason-Dixon Line fame.)

