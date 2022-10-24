Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
cardinalnews.org
Smith Mountain Lake Center releases more plans; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. has released interior design renderings of what its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner in Franklin County will look like. The nonprofit organization, which is...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Western foundation awards more than $160,000 in scholarships; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Virginia Western foundation announces more than $160,000 in scholarships awarded. The Virginia Western Community College...
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
cardinalnews.org
‘Eds and meds’ can take an economy only so far. Philadelphia is proof.
The World Series starts tonight and, for Roanoke and much of Southwest Virginia, Philadelphia should be regarded as the hometown team. The ties between the City of Brotherly Love (which often isn’t so brotherly or loving when it comes to its unforgiving sports fans) and the part of Virginia west of the Blue Ridge date to 1727, when the German-born Adam Mueller – later Adam Miller – became the first permanent white settler in the Shenandoah Valley. Over the next decades, two main groups of immigrants settled the region: Germans and Scots-Irish. Many of them sailed into America at Philadelphia and then followed the Great Wagon Road south out of Pennsylvania and into Virginia. If the western part of Virginia feels estranged from the rest of the state, it comes by this naturally: The patterns of settlement here were different from the very beginning. Philadelphia, not Jamestown, was our port of entry. (Mark Knoplfer wrote a song about this: “Sailing to Philadelphia,” in which he and James Taylor dueted as Jeremiah Dixon and Charles Mason of Mason-Dixon Line fame.)
cardinalnews.org
New behavioral health wing at Bradley Free Clinic helps meet rising demand for mental health services
Lisa Lipscomb had survived tough times before, having worked on a short-staffed hospital unit during the worst days of the COVID pandemic. Transporting patients and working in housekeeping, “I saw horrible … horrible … ” she said, leaving the thought unfinished. But a family crisis “tore...
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSLS
Two staff members hurt, one charged after hit and run at Christiansburg High School parking lot
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 45-year-old is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday (Oct.25) after a physical confrontation between juveniles. When officers arrived...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wfirnews.com
Armed robbery this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 9:20 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responded to the business, confirmed to be a bank, and spoke with witnesses who claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded employees give him money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of U.S. Currency. Officers have not located the suspect at this time and Detectives are working to gather more details.
Missing Franklin County woman found after Virginia State Police search
Veronica Maxwell Jones was last seen on Oct. 25, at 4:20 p.m., on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc., State Police said in a statement.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
WSLS
Man wanted after armed bank robbery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Police said that the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. at a bank in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers spoke with witnesses who they said claimed...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic, LewisGale report ‘high number’ of RSV cases in young children
ROANOKE, Va. – Across the country, medical professionals are reporting an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases. After two slower seasons, RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has increased as well. “During the pandemic, people weren’t out-and-about. Perhaps children weren’t exposed and didn’t develop typical immunity,” stated the Interim-Co-Chair Department of...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton
Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives
On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
Comments / 1