cardinalnews.org
Smith Mountain Lake Center releases more plans; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. has released interior design renderings of what its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner in Franklin County will look like. The nonprofit organization, which is...
cardinalnews.org
New behavioral health wing at Bradley Free Clinic helps meet rising demand for mental health services
Lisa Lipscomb had survived tough times before, having worked on a short-staffed hospital unit during the worst days of the COVID pandemic. Transporting patients and working in housekeeping, “I saw horrible … horrible … ” she said, leaving the thought unfinished. But a family crisis “tore...
cardinalnews.org
Sweet Briar gets $5 million gift; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Sweet Briar receives $5 million gift for science building. Sweet Briar College has announced that...
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Western foundation awards more than $160,000 in scholarships; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Virginia Western foundation announces more than $160,000 in scholarships awarded. The Virginia Western Community College...
cardinalnews.org
‘Eds and meds’ can take an economy only so far. Philadelphia is proof.
The World Series starts tonight and, for Roanoke and much of Southwest Virginia, Philadelphia should be regarded as the hometown team. The ties between the City of Brotherly Love (which often isn’t so brotherly or loving when it comes to its unforgiving sports fans) and the part of Virginia west of the Blue Ridge date to 1727, when the German-born Adam Mueller – later Adam Miller – became the first permanent white settler in the Shenandoah Valley. Over the next decades, two main groups of immigrants settled the region: Germans and Scots-Irish. Many of them sailed into America at Philadelphia and then followed the Great Wagon Road south out of Pennsylvania and into Virginia. If the western part of Virginia feels estranged from the rest of the state, it comes by this naturally: The patterns of settlement here were different from the very beginning. Philadelphia, not Jamestown, was our port of entry. (Mark Knoplfer wrote a song about this: “Sailing to Philadelphia,” in which he and James Taylor dueted as Jeremiah Dixon and Charles Mason of Mason-Dixon Line fame.)
