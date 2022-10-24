ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak warns Tory MPs of ‘existential threat’ unless party wins back public trust

By Rob Merrick
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KD8E_0ikYifvE00

Rishi Sunak has warned Tory MPs they face “an existential threat” of a heavy election defeat unless they can win back the public’s trust – and have only “one shot” to do so.

In his first words as the party’s leader – ahead of becoming prime minister probably on Tuesday – Mr Sunak also urged a focus on “policies not personalities” and ruled out an early election.

Simon Hoare , a senior Conservative MP who heard the speech, also said he gained the strong impression the de-facto budget planned for next Monday will go ahead.

“He said we are facing an existential threat – but it is not an existential threat that is inevitable,” Mr Hoare told journalists.

“He said we have one shot to get it right, to restore faith and trust in British politics – and there will no second chances.”

Mr Sunak addressed a packed committee room of Conservative MPs – including Boris Johnson – 30 minutes after it was announced that he will succeed Liz Truss in No 10.

It was confirmed when Penny Mordaunt followed Boris Johnson in withdrawing from the contest, when she failed to gather the 100 nominations required to prolong the fight.

Minutes later, Graham Brady , the chair of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, formally announced the result, saying: “I can confirm that we have one valid nomination, and Rishi Sunak is elected as leader of the Conservative party.”

Government sources have suggested Mr Sunak is likely to meet the King and take over as prime minister on Tuesday – although a later handover cannot be ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nlHW_0ikYifvE00

In the committee room, the incoming prime minister is also believed to have stressed the need for “sustainable growth” – after Ms Truss’s tax-slashing dash-for-growth crashed the economy.

He reiterated his commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by the legal deadline of 2050 and to only cutting taxes when the economy and public finances allow.

Mr Sunak is not believed to have lifted the lid on the huge spending cuts the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is warning must be made to bring back financial stability.

Mr Hoare also joked about the notorious gaffe, on Ms Truss’s Twitter feed last month, when she pledged to “hit the ground” – a pledge that appeared to come all too true.

“He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose,” the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee added.

Later, in a speech lasting less than 90 seconds at party headquarters – after which he took no questions – Mr Sunak highlighted the “profound economic challenge” the country faces.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.

Conservative Party receives £3.6m from hedge fund tycoons and finance firms

A hedge fund tycoon who hosted Kwasi Kwarteng for a champagne party hours after last month’s mini-Budget is among scores of wealthy financiers and City firms who have donated more than £3.6m to the Conservative Party this year, analysis by The Independent reveals.Investment banks, asset management firms, hedge funds, insurers and other financial services companies and high net-worth individuals linked to them have made just over 100 deposits to the Tories since 1 January.Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget caused chaos in the markets and prompted the Bank of England to intervene with an emergency £65bn bond-buying scheme to prop up pension funds...
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
Reports of RAF pilots teaching in China spark national security concerns

The Conservatives have been accused of risking national security by reportedly sending British military pilots to Beijing to teach the Chinese air force and giving students from China basic officer training in the UK.Several serving Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots taught an “Aviation English Course” in China in 2016, while a number of Chinese nationals studied at the RAF’s college at Cranwell in Lincolnshire and the Joint Services Command and Staff College at Shrivenham in Swindon, Sky News reported.A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “The UK has never provided fast jet flight training, or any other sensitive training, for...
TUC calls for better pay and conditions for night-shift workers

The TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the millions of night-shift workers.Ahead of the clocks going back this weekend, the union organisation said many of those working overnight are on low pay and insecure contracts.New research published by the TUC suggested that almost one-third of night-workers earn less than £10 an hour, and seven in 10 are paid below £15 an hour, roughly the UK median wage.The TUC said there is no evidence of a ‘pay premium’ for people working overnight despite the heightened health risks that come with night work and the disruption it causes to...
Ministers urged to launch inquiry into inpatient mental health services after ‘systemic abuse’ allegations

Ministers have been urged to launch a public inquiry into the care of mental health patients after The Independent revealed allegations that patients had suffered “systemic abuse” in inpatient units.A joint investigation with Sky News found that teenagers at facilities run by The Huntercombe Group had been left with post-traumatic stress disorder by their treatment despite hundreds of warnings to regulators and the NHS.Now the government is facing calls to review all mental health care services over fears that these cases are “the tip of the iceberg”.Labour’s shadow mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has called for a “rapid review”...
