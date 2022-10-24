ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Boulder News & Events

11 things to do this weekend: Happiness Retreat, Homecoming game, more

This weekend brings “Hill”oween, Rocky Horror Picture Show, football tailgates, a horror comedy movie, Haunted Halls, a basketball benefit game and more. CU Boulder’s Sky Club teaches meditation techniques. Join them for a powerful weekend retreat filled with various skills resulting in calm, clarity and happiness. Fill out the scholarship form, and a Zoom link will be provided.
CU Boulder News & Events

Race and the Railroad: A Conversation with Julia Lee and Paisley Rekdal

Race & the Railroad: A Conversation with Julia Lee and Paisley Rekdal. This event will be held in the CBIS Room, 5th floor Norlin Library, between former Utah Poet Laureate, Paisley Rekdal, who will talk about her digital humanities project West: A Translation alongside Dr. Julia Lee, Professor of Asian American Studies at UC Irvine who has just published her book The Racial Railroad. West: A Translation is a collection of poems and essays that draws a powerful connection between the transcontinental railroad completion and the Chinese Exclusion Act.The Racial Railroad highlights the central role that the railroad played in the formation and perception of racial identity and difference in the US. Join the conversation about the impact of the railroad and it's role in racial identity in the United States.
CU Boulder News & Events

Josh Ortega (Jour’06; MSBA’21)

When you picture a data analyst, you probably think of a numbers wizard working in front of multiple computer screens, writing algorithms and creating models that help guide business intelligence and decision making. Josh Ortega would like to remind you that not all analysts are created alike. Josh studied sports...
CU Boulder News & Events

When it Comes to Your LinkedIn Profile, a Selfie Won't Cut it

Leeds is Colorado’s first business school to offer professional headshot service on demand to its students. Business students get plenty of coaching on writing an engaging cover letter, perfecting a résumé and presenting themselves on LinkedIn. But for recruiters, a picture is still worth a thousand words—and...
