Singapore Seeks to Reduce Risks for Retail Crypto Investors With Restrictive Rules – Regulation Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Singapore have proposed new regulations designed to protect consumers from risks associated with cryptocurrency investment and trading. The measures, which also aim to expand regulations for stablecoins, will be discussed with the industry before their adoption. Singapore Prepares to Tighten Cryptocurrency Regulations, Limit Public Access to Digital...
Can the Declining ECI Spark a Bitcoin Rally? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Bitcoin found resistance yesterday at the 100 daily moving average yesterday and pulled back to $20,000. As mentioned as a possibility in yesterday’s commentary, the strong economic data, coupled with weak earnings for big tech companies such as Amazon, led to a decline in crypto last night. However, Bitcoin...
Nigerian CBDC Still Not Widely Used a Year After Launch – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
On October 25, Nigeria commemorated the first anniversary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s e-naira, even as more residents continue to snub the digital currency. In a move aimed at boosting the use of the CBDC, the central bank is offering a 5% discount to motorized rickshaw drivers and passengers that use the e-naira. Kingsley Obiora, a deputy governor at the CBN, suggested that the digital currency needs “a little push from the government” if it is to be widely embraced.
Fed Governor Waller Skeptical of Central Bank Digital Currencies — Says He’s ‘Not a Big Fan’ of the Fed Issuing Digital Dollar – Regulation Bitcoin News
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller says he is not a big fan of the Fed issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). “It’s just a checking account at the Fed,” said the governor. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said that the central bank has not decided whether to issue a digital dollar.
NYDIG Parent Company Stone Ridge Launches Wolf A Bitcoin Lightning Network Accelerator – Bitcoin Magazine
Stone Ridge Holdings Group, parent company of NYDIG, has launched Wolf’s Clothing, a New York City (NYC) based Bitcoin start up dedicated to the Lightning Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Wolf aims to bring founders and startups from all over the world to NYC for...
U.S. GDP Grows by 2.6% – What Does This Mean for Crypto? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Bitcoin remains above $20k, as U.S. GDP for Q3 is recorded as 2.6%, beating the expected 2.4% and coming in significantly higher than the previous decline of 0.6%. So far, the market has responded positively to this news, potentially due to the decreased chances of an economic recession. However, this positive reaction to the news could be short-lived, as it infers that the Federal Reserve have been given the green light to carry on with their aggressive policy measures and continue to hike rates.
Andreessen Horowitz big entry into cryptocurrency happened at the worst moment
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. No investor made more bets on the cryptocurrency market last year as prices skyrocketed than Andreessen Horowitz. Thanks in large part to a 50-year-old partner named Chris Dixon, who was one of the first believers for how...
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold
Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
How Will Regulation Affect Cryptocurrency?
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Cryptocurrency lets users exchange, track, and send virtual money in a way that’s never been possible before. But as...
Bitcoin Enables The Free Cities Movement – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending and speaking at Liberty In Our Lifetime, a conference organized by the Free Cities Foundation in Prague, Czechia. And it dawned on me that we’re now seeing the rise of an adjacent and relevant movement for Bitcoiners interested in citadels, and what they might even look like in the real world.
Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Investors Should Consider Adding BudBlockz to Their Portfolio
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Diversifying an investment portfolio is always wise because it allows you to minimize risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket. Even when you’re only focusing on crypto, diversifying is advisable. It’s no secret...
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%. In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
UAE offers financing and residency to blockchain companies in Asia and Europe
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The United Arab Emirates is planning to attract technology companies based in Asia and Europe. The UAE is attracting these firms using a wide range of exciting offers, such as speeding up the approval of their business licenses and providing their employees with enticing residency offers.
First Bitcoin ETF Posts Historically Worst Performance
The ProShares Bitcoin ETF, known as ” BITO“, wrote history on October 19, 2021. Some two-plus years later, BITO is once again posting historic numbers, but they don’t appear to be very encouraging. BITO was the first exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market to track the price...
Prediction of Solana’s Price – Will SOL Revive & Rise to its peak
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Solana’s Price has dropped 9% of its worth over the last month, as its infrastructure has had another big failure and one of its trading methods has been hacked for $100 million. As an outcome, 63% of an advisory group lost faith in the blockchain.
3 Reasons Gods Unchained Price Is Stalled and Calvaria Is Pumping in Presale
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gods Unchained is an NFT-based gaming protocol that enables players to play card games. Although the project has enjoyed success in the last couple of months, its native token is largely underperforming. However, value-driven investors can turn...
Can Elon Musk Influence The Next US Election?
The Elon Musk Twitter deal is almost at its end. A Bloomberg report stated that the plan was to finalize the deal by Fri. 28 October, transferring ownership to the billionaire. As the social media platform is about to switch hands, it has raised multiple questions regarding Musk’s plans for it and its impacts. Since Twitter’s influence spans every sphere of everyday life, could Musk’s acquisition influence the next US election?
UK police council reports there are officers in every unit trained for crypto enforcement
The detective chief superintendent for the United Kingdom’s National Police Chiefs’ Council has said all police forces in the country have officers trained for investigations involving the enforcement and seizure of cryptocurrencies. In an Oct. 25 parliamentary debate on the U.K. Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, Andy...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure Over Interest Rate Hikes – Economics Bitcoin News
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has asked Fed Chair Jerome Powell not to forget the Federal Reserve’s “dual mandate” when making decisions about hiking interest rates at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. “It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment,” the senator told the Fed chairman.
