Read full article on original website
Related
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
tobaccoreporter.com
Activist Investor Urges Overhaul at KT&G
A Singapore-based activist investment firm is calling on KT&G to spin off its ginseng business and focus on smoking alternatives, reports The Wall Street Journal. Singapore-based Flashlight Capital Partners has acquired a stake of about 1 percent in the South Korean tobacco conglomerate and is pushing for heat-not-burn products to account for at least half of KT&G’s total tobacco revenue by 2027.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea's central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage
Comments / 0