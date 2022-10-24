ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tobaccoreporter.com

Activist Investor Urges Overhaul at KT&G

A Singapore-based activist investment firm is calling on KT&G to spin off its ginseng business and focus on smoking alternatives, reports The Wall Street Journal. Singapore-based Flashlight Capital Partners has acquired a stake of about 1 percent in the South Korean tobacco conglomerate and is pushing for heat-not-burn products to account for at least half of KT&G’s total tobacco revenue by 2027.

Comments / 0

Community Policy