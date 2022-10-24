Read full article on original website
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits. The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the...
‘This needs to be resolved now’: 2 state lawmakers react to Birmingham Water Works audit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two state lawmakers from Jefferson County said Wednesday the new Birmingham Water Works Board audit of its billing problems raised troubling questions about the utility’s direction and leadership. “This billing issue has been a problem for more than a year and they haven’t been able...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
6 On Your Side Update: B’ham neighborhood residents see results after months of calling 311
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were sounds of progress in the Riley neighborhood Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after WBRC aired a story about neighbors’ requests to 311 going unfulfilled. “About 7 o’clock I heard a whole bunch of noise, so I looked out the window and it...
City of Birmingham to honor Dr. Shelley Stewart during ‘Awaken’ Magic City Classic event
The city of Birmingham will honor civil rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart during its annual “AWAKEN Birmingham” event this Friday. Held during the week of the Magic City Classic, AWAKEN celebrates the legacy of community leaders and activists who have shaped the...
6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out
Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election
Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment
A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and a local developer supporting the construction of a much larger Piggly Wiggly grocery store building, surrounding businesss and additional parking passed the City Council on October 24th. The Plan. According to Murray Legg, a representative for the landowner who owns...
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
