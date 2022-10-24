ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 28)

Leake Academy 41, Starkville Academy 7, MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round. LA — Whitt Welch 29 run (Matthew Nowell kick), clock 6:55. LA — Nowell 6 pass from Welch (Nowell kick), clock 1:17. Third quarter. LA — Rhett Atkinson 19 pass from Welch (kick failed), clock 4:29...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer closes out regular season with draw against Georgia

STARKVILLE — In a flash, the chance had gone. Alivia Buxton was in the right position at the right time, but the opportunity just wasn’t there for her to take a controlled shot. Mississippi State had pressed for the better part of the second half to get a second goal but in the end came up short of a dramatic winner in the final minutes.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State volleyball loses in four sets to Ole Miss

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State volleyball, trailing 2-1 in Wednesday’s match against Ole Miss, had itself a 20-19 lead in the fourth set, looking to send the match to a fifth set. Rebels outside hitter Sasha Ratliff tried to tie the set at 20-20 with a big kill attempt,...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
CALEDONIA, MS
WTOK-TV

3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Business Brief: Ellen Hartman inducted to Restaurant Hall of Fame

Ellen Hartman, a Starkville native and CEO of Atlanta-based Hartman Public Relations, was inducted to the Georgia Restaurant Association Hall of Fame for 2022 at the organization’s GRACE Awards Gala on Sept. 27 in Atlanta. The award recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standard of excellence and professionalism in...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing

Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW offers 8 name change suggestions in survey

An online survey released to the public this week suggested eight potential new names for the Mississippi University for Women. The names listed on the survey, which participants are asked to rank, are University of Northern Mississippi, West Appalachia University, University of Central Mississippi, University of Eastern Mississippi, Northern Mississippi University, Callaway State University, Weathersby State University and Williams State University.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville CVB wins two state tourism awards

The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Tunica last week. The Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), a division of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, was honored with...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

