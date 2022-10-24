Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 28)
Leake Academy 41, Starkville Academy 7, MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round. LA — Whitt Welch 29 run (Matthew Nowell kick), clock 6:55. LA — Nowell 6 pass from Welch (Nowell kick), clock 1:17. Third quarter. LA — Rhett Atkinson 19 pass from Welch (kick failed), clock 4:29...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer closes out regular season with draw against Georgia
STARKVILLE — In a flash, the chance had gone. Alivia Buxton was in the right position at the right time, but the opportunity just wasn’t there for her to take a controlled shot. Mississippi State had pressed for the better part of the second half to get a second goal but in the end came up short of a dramatic winner in the final minutes.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia secures first-round playoff home game with impressive victory over Shannon
CALEDONIA — A playoff spot for Caledonia football was already guaranteed heading into its final regular-season game against Shannon on Thursday night. It was both the regular-season finale and senior night for the Cavaliers, but there was a chance for it not to be the final home game of the season.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State volleyball loses in four sets to Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State volleyball, trailing 2-1 in Wednesday’s match against Ole Miss, had itself a 20-19 lead in the fourth set, looking to send the match to a fifth set. Rebels outside hitter Sasha Ratliff tried to tie the set at 20-20 with a big kill attempt,...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State’s run defense rebounds at Alabama
Before last week, Mississippi State ranked 105th out of 131 FBS teams in run defense. All it took was facing Alabama for the Bulldogs to improve. MSU jumped all the way up to No. 57 in the nation in yards per game and 85th in yards per carry after holding the Crimson Tide to just 29 yards on 27 rushes.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Whether Mississippi State’s system works is in the eye of the beholder
STARKVILLE — The system question seems always lingering below the surface. It was batted around in conversation when Mike Leach was winning games at Texas Tech and Washington State in leagues considered by some not up to the standard of defense in the Southeastern Conference. The question bubbles to...
Union, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Union. The Sebastopol High School basketball team will have a game with Union Public High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. The Sebastopol High School basketball team will have a game with Union Public High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s, women’s soccer wrap up respective regular seasons with wins over Tougaloo
The Mississippi University for Women soccer teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons on Wednesday evening, with both men’s and women’s teams taking on Tougaloo College at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, both programs agreed to an adapted format...
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
WTOK-TV
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Ellen Hartman inducted to Restaurant Hall of Fame
Ellen Hartman, a Starkville native and CEO of Atlanta-based Hartman Public Relations, was inducted to the Georgia Restaurant Association Hall of Fame for 2022 at the organization’s GRACE Awards Gala on Sept. 27 in Atlanta. The award recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standard of excellence and professionalism in...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Commercial Dispatch
MUW offers 8 name change suggestions in survey
An online survey released to the public this week suggested eight potential new names for the Mississippi University for Women. The names listed on the survey, which participants are asked to rank, are University of Northern Mississippi, West Appalachia University, University of Central Mississippi, University of Eastern Mississippi, Northern Mississippi University, Callaway State University, Weathersby State University and Williams State University.
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville CVB wins two state tourism awards
The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Tunica last week. The Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), a division of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, was honored with...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
