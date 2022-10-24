ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Greg Hunt Passes Away at 68

Gregory “Greg” Donald Hunt, a lifelong Hermiston resident, passed away in Hermiston on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born May 19, 1954 in Hermiston to Donald and Ruth Ann (Jones) Hunt. Greg graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1972....
HERMISTON, OR
Dale Gibson Passes Away at 96

Dale I. Gibson died on Oct. 24, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 96. He was born on Feb. 27, 1926 in Davenport, Wash. to Ray and Lula Scott Gibson. Dale was raised and attended school in Davenport, Wash., graduating from Davenport High School in the class of 1944. He then joined the United States Army Air Corps and served overseas as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. Upon his return to the states he met a young lady, Evelyn Logdson, who tap danced her way into his heart during a performance with the Akappa Club, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1946 in Fayetteville, N.C. Dale was honorably discharged from the Army and they returned to Davenport, Wash. They later lived in several places including Colville, Wash., Bend, Davis, Calif. and Baker City before settling in Hermiston in 1977, where he had lived since.
HERMISTON, OR
Kathy Holz Passes Away at 75

Kathryn “Kathy” Holz of Irrigon passed away in Irrigon on Oct. 26, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on April 10, 1947 in Bellingham, Wash. to Richard and Beatrice Amos. There will be a private family burial. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of...
IRRIGON, OR
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
RICHLAND, WA
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
KENNEWICK, WA
Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"

PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
CONNELL, WA
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
KENNEWICK, WA
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire

The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA

