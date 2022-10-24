Read full article on original website
Southridge QB Austin Guier's late touchdown pass to Gunnar Beauchamp voted top Washington high school football play of Week 8
With time winding down in the Mid-Columbia Conference game last week against Kennewick, Southridge desperately needed a score. Trailing by a touchdown, quarterback Austin Guier linked up with wide receiver Gunnar Beauchamp for an 18-yard score with 28 seconds remaining that proved to be a ...
northeastoregonnow.com
Greg Hunt Passes Away at 68
Gregory “Greg” Donald Hunt, a lifelong Hermiston resident, passed away in Hermiston on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born May 19, 1954 in Hermiston to Donald and Ruth Ann (Jones) Hunt. Greg graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1972....
northeastoregonnow.com
Dale Gibson Passes Away at 96
Dale I. Gibson died on Oct. 24, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 96. He was born on Feb. 27, 1926 in Davenport, Wash. to Ray and Lula Scott Gibson. Dale was raised and attended school in Davenport, Wash., graduating from Davenport High School in the class of 1944. He then joined the United States Army Air Corps and served overseas as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. Upon his return to the states he met a young lady, Evelyn Logdson, who tap danced her way into his heart during a performance with the Akappa Club, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1946 in Fayetteville, N.C. Dale was honorably discharged from the Army and they returned to Davenport, Wash. They later lived in several places including Colville, Wash., Bend, Davis, Calif. and Baker City before settling in Hermiston in 1977, where he had lived since.
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
northeastoregonnow.com
Kathy Holz Passes Away at 75
Kathryn “Kathy” Holz of Irrigon passed away in Irrigon on Oct. 26, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on April 10, 1947 in Bellingham, Wash. to Richard and Beatrice Amos. There will be a private family burial. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of...
610KONA
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
northeastoregonnow.com
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire
The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
