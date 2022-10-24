Dale I. Gibson died on Oct. 24, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 96. He was born on Feb. 27, 1926 in Davenport, Wash. to Ray and Lula Scott Gibson. Dale was raised and attended school in Davenport, Wash., graduating from Davenport High School in the class of 1944. He then joined the United States Army Air Corps and served overseas as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. Upon his return to the states he met a young lady, Evelyn Logdson, who tap danced her way into his heart during a performance with the Akappa Club, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1946 in Fayetteville, N.C. Dale was honorably discharged from the Army and they returned to Davenport, Wash. They later lived in several places including Colville, Wash., Bend, Davis, Calif. and Baker City before settling in Hermiston in 1977, where he had lived since.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO