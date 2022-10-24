Read full article on original website
Greg Hunt Passes Away at 68
Gregory “Greg” Donald Hunt, a lifelong Hermiston resident, passed away in Hermiston on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born May 19, 1954 in Hermiston to Donald and Ruth Ann (Jones) Hunt. Greg graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1972....
Dale Gibson Passes Away at 96
Dale I. Gibson died on Oct. 24, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 96. He was born on Feb. 27, 1926 in Davenport, Wash. to Ray and Lula Scott Gibson. Dale was raised and attended school in Davenport, Wash., graduating from Davenport High School in the class of 1944. He then joined the United States Army Air Corps and served overseas as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. Upon his return to the states he met a young lady, Evelyn Logdson, who tap danced her way into his heart during a performance with the Akappa Club, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1946 in Fayetteville, N.C. Dale was honorably discharged from the Army and they returned to Davenport, Wash. They later lived in several places including Colville, Wash., Bend, Davis, Calif. and Baker City before settling in Hermiston in 1977, where he had lived since.
Kathy Holz Passes Away at 75
Kathryn “Kathy” Holz of Irrigon passed away in Irrigon on Oct. 26, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on April 10, 1947 in Bellingham, Wash. to Richard and Beatrice Amos. There will be a private family burial. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of...
Assistance Dogs to Graduate on Monday at Pendleton’s EOCI
Joys of Living Assistance Dogs is hosting a graduation and passing of the leash on Monday at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI). Six assistance dogs will be graduating from the program and given to veterans with disabilities to assist them in their daily lives. Adults in custody provide the training to the service dogs at prison.
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire
The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Boardman Chamber Hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event at SAGE Center
The 2022 Boardman Chamber of Commerce Community Trunk or Treat event is happening on Monday, Oct. 31 in the SAGE Center parking lot at 101 Olson Road. Treats, candy and prizes will be handed out from cars, community booths and businesses. There will also be vendors with caramel corn, kettle corn, cotton candy and hot apple cider for families to purchase.
Heppner Chamber of Commerce Hosting Trick-Or-Treat Event
The Heppner Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trick-or-treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters can look for the Heppner Haunt sign in downtown business windows to receive treats from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the chamber office at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@gmail.com.
