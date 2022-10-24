ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

BURNS TOWING-AUCTION NOTICE

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON (RCW 46.55.130), BURNS TOWING #5143 WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ON 11/01/2022 AT 11:00 am. PRIOR INSPECTION WILL BE FROM 8:00 am UNTIL 11:00 am. THIS COMPANY CAN BE CONTACTED AT 253-472-4496 FOR QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS AUCTION. THE SALE LOCATION IS:
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28835 An ordinance authorizing the execution of a Water Supply Agreement with WestRock CP, LLC, through July 31, 2023, with the option to renew for additional one-year periods, with a final ending date not to exceed July 31, 2025.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy