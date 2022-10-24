Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28835 An ordinance authorizing the execution of a Water Supply Agreement with WestRock CP, LLC, through July 31, 2023, with the option to renew for additional one-year periods, with a final ending date not to exceed July 31, 2025.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO