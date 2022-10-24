Read full article on original website
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Allianz versus Schroders
Equities has hardly been flavour of the month among fund selectors as higher interest rates have pushed up discount rates, leading to multiple compression and a sell-off across growth stocks. Numerous banks and asset managers have downgraded their outlook on the asset class. Last month, Credit Suisse’s global chief investment...
Q&A with Eddie Cheng, head of international portfolio management, Systematic Edge Multi-Asset, Allspring Global Investments
What are the key opportunities for investors to generate attractive and sustainable income?. We see income as a perennial request from investors. In the current market environment, investors have choices as to where they can source income from. However, it’s important for investors to pay extra attention to the ability of their income source to protect the real purchasing power of their capital. We believe using diversified sources of income is a better way of providing a more sustainable income stream. We start with dividends from equities. By opting for income from equities, investors also benefit from the possibility of greater capital growth and more robust real returns over the long term. To provide further stability of the income stream and boost the overall income profile, we choose to add an options overlay that generates additional income in the form of premiums from selling call options. Having multiple income levers helps us to generate an attractive and sustainable income for our investors.
The FSA Spy market buzz – 28 October 2022
Spy shared a much-needed beer with a high-net-worth private investor this week who happens to have built and then subsequently sold, about a decade ago, a decent sized asset management firm. He said to Spy, he has used his wealth to invest in almost anything but asset management for the last 10 years, but for the first time was now looking at the industry again with interest because “it has become interesting again”. Passive may have had all the running but the case for active had become more and more compelling. He even felt, rather surprisingly, that margins had reached an interim nadir. Spy will raise a glass to that.
UBS launches digital wealth management platform in China
UBS Fund Distribution (Shenzhen) (UBS FS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of UBS, has announced the launch of a mobile wealth management application, WE.UBS in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The application targets the affluent population in the country, in other words investors with $150,000 or more of investible assets. “This platform...
Thai fund market sees lower outflows
Net outflows from Thai funds in the third quarter fell to Bt25.1bn ($666m) compared with Bt116.1bn in the second quarter, according to the latest data from Morningstar. For the first nine months, net outflows reached Bt226.5bn. Fixed income was the asset class that reported the biggest outflows for the third...
Singapore regulator aims to protect investors from cryptocurrencies
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published two consultation papers proposing regulatory measures to reduce the risk of consumer harm from cryptocurrency trading and to support the development of stablecoins as a “credible medium of exchange” in the digital asset market. These measures will be part of...
European firms eye deal for Thai asset manager
European fund manager Amundi and private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG are among the shortlisted bidders for the asset management division of Thailand’s Kasikornbank (KBank). The three companies are currently working with their financial advisers to weigh offers, according to Bloomberg. A deal could include the purchase...
