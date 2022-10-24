What are the key opportunities for investors to generate attractive and sustainable income?. We see income as a perennial request from investors. In the current market environment, investors have choices as to where they can source income from. However, it’s important for investors to pay extra attention to the ability of their income source to protect the real purchasing power of their capital. We believe using diversified sources of income is a better way of providing a more sustainable income stream. We start with dividends from equities. By opting for income from equities, investors also benefit from the possibility of greater capital growth and more robust real returns over the long term. To provide further stability of the income stream and boost the overall income profile, we choose to add an options overlay that generates additional income in the form of premiums from selling call options. Having multiple income levers helps us to generate an attractive and sustainable income for our investors.

1 DAY AGO