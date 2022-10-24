The last time I ran for office in Los Alamos was in 1994. Most things are different now. Even walking the streets is different – used to was I’d just get up and go into a neighborhood and knock on every door until I was on the verge of collapse or had to pee. Today the Party provides me with an online list of “likely voters” in a walkable neighborhood (with GPS tracking), the voters selected by an algorithm as likely to vote for me. Then I knock until on the verge of collapse or, well, you know.

