ladailypost.com
Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
ladailypost.com
Tickets Still Available For Rocky Horror Picture Show Oct. 29 & Nov. 5
Tickets are still available for the Saturday, Oct. 29 Rocky Horror Picture Show production at Los Alamos Little Theater (LALT), as well as the special double feature with ‘Clue’ Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets may be purchased by visiting CreativeLosAlamos.com. Proceeds from the prop bag sales will benefit the non-profit organization, Self Help. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
ladailypost.com
Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA
Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
ladailypost.com
Pajarito Brewpub And Grill Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Chamber Ribbon Cutting Wednesday Nov. 2
The Pajarito Brewpub and Grill opened its doors for business Nov. 2, 2012. The “Pub”, as the locals call it, will celebrate its 10th anniversary, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m. at 614 Trinity Dr. The Pajarito Brewpub and...
Rio Grande Sun
Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together
The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
ladailypost.com
The Tub Releases Fall Harvest Beers With Local Connections
A member from Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op presses Merlot grapes for their new Wine Grape Wild Ale. Courtesy/The Tub. From Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op (The Tub) Management:. Beer, good beer anyway, is an aesthetic. New brewers David and Adam are brewing delicious beer right here in Los Alamos, each telling...
ladailypost.com
Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters
From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Todd Nickols Takes Reins At Los Alamos Historical Society
Los Alamos Historical Society Executive Director Todd Nickols shows off one of the items available at the Los Alamos History Museum’s gift shop. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Sponsored Content. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Stories are among the most important tools people possess. Stories educate, preserve...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ladailypost.com
Quorum Notice: Celebrate UNM-LA New Campus Art, Facilities & Student Resources
Members of the UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board may attend an event to celebrate UNM-Los Alamos’ new campus art, new facilities, and student resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held in the Learning Resource Center (building 7) and the Student Center (building 2) on the...
ladailypost.com
Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window
A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters
On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Christina Valdez Speaks About Her Internship At PAC 8
From right, PAC 8 Executive Director Jean Gindreau, Pilot Institute Founder Greg Reverdiau and Pac 8 Intern and UNM-LA student Christina Valdez attending the Sept. 11-12 Central Colorado UAS Roundup Drone Conference at Buena Vista drone park. Courtesy/PAC 8. PAC 8 Intern. I am a student at UNM-Los Alamos. During...
KRQE News 13
Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public School teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. PreK inclusion teacher Tara Hughes was presented with the award by the governor. She has been a teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center for four years. Her...
ladailypost.com
Chandler: I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor…
The last time I ran for office in Los Alamos was in 1994. Most things are different now. Even walking the streets is different – used to was I’d just get up and go into a neighborhood and knock on every door until I was on the verge of collapse or had to pee. Today the Party provides me with an online list of “likely voters” in a walkable neighborhood (with GPS tracking), the voters selected by an algorithm as likely to vote for me. Then I knock until on the verge of collapse or, well, you know.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
ladailypost.com
Site Development Gets Underway On Century Bank Building
Century Bank Senior Vice President of Finance Anne Kain, (standing on ladder), and Vice President Branch Manager Los Alamos Century Bank Karen Easton check out site development underway this morning on the future home of Century Bank at 2201 Trinity Dr. in Los Alamos. ‘. As a locally owned Bank,...
ladailypost.com
Streets Closed During Trick-Or-Treat On MainStreet Friday
Oppie and Groves getting into the Halloween spirit in time for Friday’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event in downtown Los Alamos. Courtesy/MainStreet. Los Alamos MainStreet would like to alert the community to a road closure 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event. Due...
